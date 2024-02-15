WRC Sweden: Rovanpera sets the pace on championship return
World champion Kalle Rovanpera kicked off his return to the World Rally Championship in style by winning the opening stage of Rally Sweden on Thursday night.
The two-time world champion, making the first start of his part-time 2024 WRC campaign, lit up the timing screens on the first of 18 snow stages – Umea Sprint, 5.16km.
Rovanpera, starting seventh on the road, posted a time 1.4s faster than Toyota team-mate Takamoto Katsuta.
“It is always ok when the time is on that side of the clock,” said Rovanpera. “This is always tricky as it is icy, so it is tough to find the grip.”
Toyota enjoyed a 1-2-3 on the first super special stage held under lights. Elfyn Evans, starting second on the road, clocked the third fastest time 0.6s adrift of Rovanpera’s pace. The Welshman felt he wasn’t brave enough in the slippery conditions.
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak and M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux posted identical times to sit tied fourth 2.1s off.
Tanak’s run wasn’t the most comfortable for the 2019 world champion, as he said: “It was a clean drive, just on the first braking, my nut got caught on the other side of the belt, so it was bit painful.”
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Championship leader and first on the road Thierry Neuville struggled to generate traction from his i20 N, which resulted in the Belgian posting a time 2.7s adrift in sixth.
“We have to work a bit on the car to get a bit more traction tomorrow,” said Neuville. “We have to get good braking points, I was struggling a bit.”
Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi was surprisingly slow compared to his rivals as the Finn dropped 4.6s on his return to the championship as a part-time driver in seventh.
“I don’t know. I guess it shows we do not have enough grip,” said Lappi.
M-Sport’s Gregoire Munster (+8.4s) came through in eighth ahead of top Rally2 competitor Oliver Solberg, who was only 0.4s behind Munster’s Rally1 Puma. The top 10 was completed by Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 driver Roope Korhonen.
The rally continues on Friday with crews tackling seven stages comprising of 107.90km.
Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead
Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead
"Relaxed" Rovanpera to enjoy Rally Sweden victory tilt without WRC title pressure
"Relaxed" Rovanpera to enjoy Rally Sweden victory tilt without WRC title pressure "Relaxed" Rovanpera to enjoy Rally Sweden victory tilt without WRC title pressure
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
Rovanpera feels "ready" for WRC comeback in Sweden
Rovanpera feels "ready" for WRC comeback in Sweden Rovanpera feels "ready" for WRC comeback in Sweden
Evans wins Arctic Lapland Rally as Rovanpera suffers technical issue
Evans wins Arctic Lapland Rally as Rovanpera suffers technical issue Evans wins Arctic Lapland Rally as Rovanpera suffers technical issue
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024? Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
Latest news
Red Bull set to unleash more extreme Mercedes-style F1 sidepod
Red Bull set to unleash more extreme Mercedes-style F1 sidepod Red Bull set to unleash more extreme Mercedes-style F1 sidepod
Bathurst 12 Hour: Sheldon van der Linde secures pole for BMW
Bathurst 12 Hour: Sheldon van der Linde secures pole for BMW Bathurst 12 Hour: Sheldon van der Linde secures pole for BMW
Gus Dean wins chaotic ARCA race at Daytona
Gus Dean wins chaotic ARCA race at Daytona Gus Dean wins chaotic ARCA race at Daytona
Shane van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by Lap 4 wreck
Shane van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by Lap 4 wreck Shane van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by Lap 4 wreck
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024? Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements
How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.