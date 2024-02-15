Subscribe
WRC Rally Sweden
Stage report

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera sets the pace on championship return

World champion Kalle Rovanpera kicked off his return to the World Rally Championship in style by winning the opening stage of Rally Sweden on Thursday night.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated

The two-time world champion, making the first start of his part-time 2024 WRC campaign, lit up the timing screens on the first of 18 snow stages – Umea Sprint, 5.16km.

Rovanpera, starting seventh on the road, posted a time 1.4s faster than Toyota team-mate Takamoto Katsuta.

“It is always ok when the time is on that side of the clock,” said Rovanpera. “This is always tricky as it is icy, so it is tough to find the grip.”

Toyota enjoyed a 1-2-3 on the first super special stage held under lights. Elfyn Evans, starting second on the road, clocked the third fastest time 0.6s adrift of Rovanpera’s pace. The Welshman felt he wasn’t brave enough in the slippery conditions.

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak and M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux posted identical times to sit tied fourth 2.1s off.

Tanak’s run wasn’t the most comfortable for the 2019 world champion, as he said: “It was a clean drive, just on the first braking, my nut got caught on the other side of the belt, so it was bit painful.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Championship leader and first on the road Thierry Neuville struggled to generate traction from his i20 N, which resulted in the Belgian posting a time 2.7s adrift in sixth.

“We have to work a bit on the car to get a bit more traction tomorrow,” said Neuville. “We have to get good braking points, I was struggling a bit.”

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi was surprisingly slow compared to his rivals as the Finn dropped 4.6s on his return to the championship as a part-time driver in seventh.

“I don’t know. I guess it shows we do not have enough grip,” said Lappi.

M-Sport’s Gregoire Munster (+8.4s) came through in eighth ahead of top Rally2 competitor Oliver Solberg, who was only 0.4s behind Munster’s Rally1 Puma. The top 10 was completed by Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 driver Roope Korhonen.

The rally continues on Friday with crews tackling seven stages comprising of 107.90km.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Hyundai confident Tanak’s WRC engine issue won’t return in Sweden
Next article WRC Sweden: Katsuta leads as Rovanpera, Tanak crash out
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden

How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden

WRC
Rally Sweden

How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden

Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay

Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay

WRC
Rally Sweden

Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Kalle Rovanperä
More from
Kalle Rovanperä
Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead

Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead

WRC
Rally Sweden

Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead

"Relaxed" Rovanpera to enjoy Rally Sweden victory tilt without WRC title pressure

"Relaxed" Rovanpera to enjoy Rally Sweden victory tilt without WRC title pressure

WRC
Rally Sweden

"Relaxed" Rovanpera to enjoy Rally Sweden victory tilt without WRC title pressure "Relaxed" Rovanpera to enjoy Rally Sweden victory tilt without WRC title pressure

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
Rovanpera feels "ready" for WRC comeback in Sweden

Rovanpera feels "ready" for WRC comeback in Sweden

WRC
Rally Sweden

Rovanpera feels "ready" for WRC comeback in Sweden Rovanpera feels "ready" for WRC comeback in Sweden

Evans wins Arctic Lapland Rally as Rovanpera suffers technical issue

Evans wins Arctic Lapland Rally as Rovanpera suffers technical issue

WRC

Evans wins Arctic Lapland Rally as Rovanpera suffers technical issue Evans wins Arctic Lapland Rally as Rovanpera suffers technical issue

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024? Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Latest news

Red Bull set to unleash more extreme Mercedes-style F1 sidepod

Red Bull set to unleash more extreme Mercedes-style F1 sidepod

F1 Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

Red Bull set to unleash more extreme Mercedes-style F1 sidepod Red Bull set to unleash more extreme Mercedes-style F1 sidepod

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sheldon van der Linde secures pole for BMW

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sheldon van der Linde secures pole for BMW

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge
Bathurst 12 Hours

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sheldon van der Linde secures pole for BMW Bathurst 12 Hour: Sheldon van der Linde secures pole for BMW

Gus Dean wins chaotic ARCA race at Daytona

Gus Dean wins chaotic ARCA race at Daytona

ARCA ARCA

Gus Dean wins chaotic ARCA race at Daytona Gus Dean wins chaotic ARCA race at Daytona

Shane van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by Lap 4 wreck

Shane van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by Lap 4 wreck

ARCA ARCA
Chicagoland

Shane van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by Lap 4 wreck Shane van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by Lap 4 wreck

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Prime
Prime
WRC

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024? Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements

How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements

Prime
Prime
WRC

How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe