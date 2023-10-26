2024 WSBK calendar includes just one round outside Europe
The World Superbike Championship has announced a 12-round calendar for the 2024 season, but it features just one round outside of Europe.
Australia will be the only overseas destination on the 2024 schedule, with Phillip Island staging the opening round on 23-25 February following a pre-season test the week before.
The Mandalika Circuit in Indonesia has been dropped after just three seasons, likely due to the track’s financial problems, while Circuito San Juan Villicum will also not return in 2024 after this year’s Argentina round was cancelled due to political reasons.
WSBK has filled this shortfall of flyaway rounds by adding two new venues in Europe, namely Balaton Park and Cremona Circuit, while renewing deals with existing events in the same continent.
The new Balaton Park circuit, which was inaugurated in May earlier this year, will host the eighth round of the season on 23-25 August. It will mark Hungary’s return to WSBK after over three decades, the series having last visited the country in 1990 when it raced at the Hungaroring.
The addition of Cremona, meanwhile, will mean Italy will feature twice on the 2024 calendar, with the popular Misano circuit retaining its usual June slot. The 3.4km track will hold its maiden WSBK event on 20-22 September, just under a month after the inaugural Balaton Park event.
Cremona effectively takes the place vacated by Imola, which is the only European venue that has been dropped off the 2024 calendar.
All other races have been retained, although the order in which they take place has been shuffled.
Barcelona and Assen have swapped places, with the Spanish track now hosting the second round of the season on 22-24 March in order to fill the gap left by Mandalika’s absence.
Donington Park and Most rounds are now scheduled as back-to-back rounds, while Algarve has been moved forward to 9-11 August as the eighth round of the season.
Magny-Cours splits the two new races in Hungary and Italy, while the championship will conclude with two trips to Spain, as Aragon and Jerez bring the curtain down to the 2024 season.
The title-deciding races at Jerez will take place on 11-13 October, marking a relatively early end to the season.
2024 WSBK calendar:
23rd – 25th February: Phillip Island, Australia
22nd – 24th March: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
19th – 21st April: TT Circuit Assen, the Netherlands
14th – 16th June: Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, Italy
12th – 14th July: Donington Park, United Kingdom
19th – 21st July: Autodrom Most, Czech Republic
9th – 11st August: Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal
23rd – 25th August: Balaton Park Circuit, Hungary*
6th – 8th September: Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France
20th – 22nd September: Cremona Circuit, Italy*
27th – 29th September: MotorLand Aragon, Spain
11th – 13th October: Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto
*subject to homologation
Latest news
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.