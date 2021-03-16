Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track
World Superbike / Breaking news

Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Lorenza D'Adderio
, Featured writer

The Alstare name will return to World Superbike for the 2021 season as part of a new tie-up between Francis Batta's team and the Gil Motorsport Yamaha squad.

Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid

Batta is making a surprise comeback to the WSBK paddock after seven years away thanks to a deal with Gil Motorsport, which is fielding a solo Yamaha R1 for French rider Christophe Ponsson this year.

The new entity will be known as 'Alstare Yamaha', with Batta acting as general manager and Ponsson's father Jean-Christophe heading up the financial side of the renamed operation.

Alstare is best known for Suzuki's factory WSBK team between 1999 and 2011, winning the title with Troy Corser in 2005 (pictured top).

MotoGP star Max Biaggi also made his WSBK bow with the team in 2007, winning his first race and finishing as runner-up in that year's standings to Ducati rider James Toseland.

Alstare took a year out in 2012 after being replaced as Suzuki's partner by Crescent Racing - which now runs the factory Yamaha WSBK effort - before resurfacing for a short-lived and unsuccessful tie-up with Ducati in 2013.

That was followed by a season running Evo-class Bimota machinery in 2014, which was Alstare's last involvement in the championship until now.

Ponsson is perhaps best known for his MotoGP cameo at Misano in place of an injured Tito Rabat at the Avintia Ducati squad in 2018. He finished a lapped 23rd, before losing his seat to Jordi Torres for the next race in Aragon.

The Frenchman also contested a full season of WSBK in 2015, finishing 22nd in that year's standings on privateer Kawasaki machinery with a best finish of 11th, and contested three rounds on an Aprilia last year (below).

Ponsson will be one of five Yamaha riders on the 2021 grid alongside works pairing Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli, and GRT duo Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane.

Christophe Ponsson, Nuova M2 Racing

Christophe Ponsson, Nuova M2 Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

Previous article

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Christophe Ponsson
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

3h
2
Formula 1

F1 cars will be just as quick as last year, says Pirelli

1h
3
WEC

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

4h
4
WEC

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

40min
5
WEC

Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021

Latest news
Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid
WSBK

Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid

1h
World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track
WSBK

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

Mar 9, 2021
World Superbike season start pushed back to May
WSBK

World Superbike season start pushed back to May

Feb 16, 2021
Lowes injures shoulder in crash, will miss WSBK test
WSBK

Lowes injures shoulder in crash, will miss WSBK test

Feb 11, 2021
World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season
WSBK

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season

Feb 9, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike
Jul 9, 2020

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike
May 13, 2020

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike
Apr 23, 2020

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Kunimitsu Honda fastest overall in Suzuka testing Suzuka March testing
Super GT / Testing report

Kunimitsu Honda fastest overall in Suzuka testing

Dunlop test speed shows it's "in the game" - Baguette Okayama March testing
Super GT / Breaking news

Dunlop test speed shows it's "in the game" - Baguette

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Christophe Ponsson
MotoGP considers tightening 107 percent cut-off
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP considers tightening 107 percent cut-off

Miller, Crutchlow made to look like "a**holes" by Ponsson
MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller, Crutchlow made to look like "a**holes" by Ponsson

Ponsson feels "disgust" over Aragon entry denial Aragon GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ponsson feels "disgust" over Aragon entry denial

Trending Today

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

F1 cars will be just as quick as last year, says Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 cars will be just as quick as last year, says Pirelli

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime
WEC WEC / Special feature

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021

Zonta, Barrichello share Goiania Stock Car wins
Stock Car Brasil Stock Car Brasil / Race report

Zonta, Barrichello share Goiania Stock Car wins

Topeka Stock
NHRA NHRA / News

Topeka Stock

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 13 -- Pat Austin
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 13 -- Pat Austin

Latest news

Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

World Superbike season start pushed back to May
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike season start pushed back to May

Lowes injures shoulder in crash, will miss WSBK test
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Lowes injures shoulder in crash, will miss WSBK test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.