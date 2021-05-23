Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme
World Superbike / Aragon Race report

Aragon WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in damp Superpole race

By:

Kawasaki star Jonathan Rea led World Superbike teammate Alex Lowes in a damp Superpole race at Aragon, as Scott Redding finished down in eighth after a failed gamble on full wet tyres.

Aragon WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in damp Superpole race

Redding got the holeshot from second on the grid to take the lead into Turn 1, only for polesitter Rea to fight back and snatch the top spot at the following corner.

Redding, Rea and Lowes continued to battle for the remainder of the opening lap, with each of the trio enjoying brief stints at the front.

Redding ended lap 1 in the lead but soon began to struggle on his wet tyres, allowing first Rea and then Lowes to surge ahead.

Once out in front, the Kawasakis edged ahead of the remainder of the field, with Rea eventually claiming his 101st WSBK race win by 3.506s from Lowes to secure pole position for the final race of the weekend.

After losing the lead at the start of lap 2, Redding continued to drop down the order, crossing the finish line in a disappointing eight position with a fastest lap that was three seconds slower than Rea’s best time.

Redding’s struggles promoted the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff to the final spot on the podium, the American rider charging from 10th at the end of the opening lap on slick tyres.

Chaz Davies finished as the top Ducati rider in fourth on the GoEleven Panigale V4 R, while new BMW recruit Michael van der Mark rose up the order on dry-weather tyres to take fifth at the flag.

Both Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu and lead Honda rider Alvaro Bautista demoted Redding at the chicane with four laps to go to claim sixth and seventh positions respectively, the two separated by just 0.223s at the finish.

One-time MotoGP starter Kohta Nozane made it three Yamaha bikes in the points with a ninth place finish on the GRT-run R1, as Leon Haslam rounded out the top 10 on the second of the factory Hondas.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was classified 11th on the works Ducati, while BMW’s Tom Sykes retired from the race after struggling on full wets having started on the front row.

Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 19'47.979
2 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 19'51.485 3.506
3 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 19'53.030 5.051
4 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 19'56.887 8.908
5 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 19'58.154 10.175
6 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 20'17.321 29.342
7 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 20'17.544 29.565
8 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 20'21.340 33.361
9 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 20'21.654 33.675
10 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 20'22.750 34.771
11 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 20'24.430 36.451
12 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 20'26.688 38.709
13 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 20'29.167 41.188
14 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 20'39.954 51.975
15 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 20'40.623 52.644
16 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 20'40.891 52.912
17 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 20'55.308 1'07.329
18 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 21'03.583 1'15.604
19 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 21'04.438 1'16.459
20 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 21'05.084 1'17.105
66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 3 laps
76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Kawasaki 7 laps
44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 8 laps
View full results
shares
comments
Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme

Previous article

Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Aragon
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1

18h
2
IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble

14h
3
World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

5
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Latest news
Aragon WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in damp Superpole race
WSBK

Aragon WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in damp Superpole race

25m
Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme
Video Inside
WSBK

Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme

16h
Aragon WSBK: Dominant Rea scores landmark 100th win
WSBK

Aragon WSBK: Dominant Rea scores landmark 100th win

21h
Aragon WSBK: Rea sets new lap record to claim pole position
Video Inside
WSBK

Aragon WSBK: Rea sets new lap record to claim pole position

May 22, 2021
Rea “very frustrated” at WSBK rev limit imposed on Kawasaki
Video Inside
WSBK

Rea “very frustrated” at WSBK rev limit imposed on Kawasaki

May 21, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Davies claims Ducati not putting enough effort 00:32
World Superbike
45m

WSBK: Davies claims Ducati not putting enough effort

WSBK: Rea takes 100th victory 06:24
World Superbike
17h

WSBK: Rea takes 100th victory

WSBK: Rea sets new lap record to claim pole position 00:27
World Superbike
21h

WSBK: Rea sets new lap record to claim pole position

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Friday practice at Aragon 03:29
World Superbike
May 21, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Friday practice at Aragon

WSBK: Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash 00:39
World Superbike
May 19, 2021

WSBK: Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Monaco GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme Aragon
Video Inside
World Superbike

Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

Latest news

Aragon WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in damp Superpole race
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in damp Superpole race

Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme

Aragon WSBK: Dominant Rea scores landmark 100th win
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Dominant Rea scores landmark 100th win

Aragon WSBK: Rea sets new lap record to claim pole position
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea sets new lap record to claim pole position

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.