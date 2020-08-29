Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
QU in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
10 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Qualifications in
02 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
12 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Aragon / Race report

Aragon WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2 ahead of Rea

shares
comments
Aragon WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2 ahead of Rea
By:

Scott Redding led a 1-2 finish for Ducati in the first World Superbike race at Aragon, as Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea lost his championship lead after finishing third.

Rea made a sluggish start from pole to drop to fourth in the opening sequence of corners, but managed to claw back lost positions in no time, passing teammate Alex Lowes into Turn 12 to retake the lead of the race.

Redding settled into third place after repassing Loris Baz, who got the holeshot into Turn 1 but couldn’t sustain his lead beyond a few corners.

As Baz started dropping further down the order, the top three pulled away from the rest of the field, with Rea leading the race by a narrow margin from Lowes and Redding.

On lap 5, Redding ended the status quo by passing Lowes into the penultimate corner, before setting about chasing Rea for the lead.

Moments later, Lowes suffered a massive highside at the exit of Turn 3, and was lucky to avoid being collected by the chasing pack as they navigated their way around the fallen Kawasaki rider.

Despite the severity of the crash, the race was able to continue without any interruption, with Redding chasing Rea hard for the lead.

Two laps later, Redding drew alongside Rea on the start/finish straight, with the British rider able to take advantage of Ducati's extra power to take the lead going into turn 1.

After losing the top spot, Rea sat back behind his title rival, the gap between the two never extending beyond 0.3s as the Kawasaki rider kept up the pressure on the race leader.

With four laps to go, Rea attempted to pounce on Redding into Turn 12, but the Ducati rider managed to hold onto the lead.

Rea himself ran wide at the exit of the corner, allowing Chaz Davies to close the gap and then snatch second place from him at Turn 2 on the following lap.

Once in second, Davies was lapping closer than Redding but couldn’t close the gap enough in the final three laps, the reigning British Superbike champion hanging on to win by 0.3s and claim the championship lead from Rea.

Behind the leading trio, Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished fourth on the Go Eleven Ducati after passing factory Yamaha rider Michael van der Mark with just a lap to run.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was next in sixth on the second of the factory Yamahas, marking a remarkable turnaround for the Japanese manufacturer after its two bikes qualified down in eighth and 11th for the race.

Baz eventually finished seventh ahead of Puccetti Kawasaki’s Xavi Fores and the GRT Yamaha of Federico Caricasulo.

Honda riders were unable to convert their strong qualifying pace into a top five race result, with Leon Haslam finishing 10th and Alvaro Bautista crashing out with six laps to go while running eighth.

BMW endured a difficult race as Eugene Laverty could muster only 16th place, finishing nearly a minute down on Redding, while Tom Sykes retired early on.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati
2 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 0.304
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 2.123
4 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 7.453
5 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 8.365
6 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 18.851
7 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 20.226
8 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Kawasaki 26.971
9 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo
Yamaha 27.054
10 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 29.283
11 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Ducati 30.270
12 20 France Sylvain Barrier
Ducati 40.070
13 40 Spain Roman Ramos
Kawasaki 42.267
14 33 Italy Marco Melandri
Ducati 54.075
15 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi
Honda 57.737
16 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 59.805
17 63 Italy Lorenzo Gabellini
Honda 1'22.202
77 Chile Maximilian Scheib
Kawasaki
19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda
31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha
22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki
66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW
23 France Christophe Ponsson
Aprilia
View full results
Aragon WSBK: Points leader Rea puts Kawasaki on pole

Previous article

Aragon WSBK: Points leader Rea puts Kawasaki on pole
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Aragon
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens

F1 reclaims Spa record from Porsche's LMP1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 reclaims Spa record from Porsche's LMP1 car

Aragon WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2 ahead of Rea
World Superbike World Superbike / Race report

Aragon WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2 ahead of Rea

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General / Special feature

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks

Speed Comparison: GT vs. F1 through Eau Rouge - Video
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Speed Comparison: GT vs. F1 through Eau Rouge - Video

Why the end of "party mode" won't crash Mercedes' festivities Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why the end of "party mode" won't crash Mercedes' festivities

Latest news

Aragon WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2 ahead of Rea
WSBK World Superbike / Race report

Aragon WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2 ahead of Rea

Aragon WSBK: Points leader Rea puts Kawasaki on pole
WSBK World Superbike / Qualifying report

Aragon WSBK: Points leader Rea puts Kawasaki on pole

Aragon WSBK: Davies tops Friday practice, Lowes crashes
WSBK World Superbike / Practice report

Aragon WSBK: Davies tops Friday practice, Lowes crashes

Sykes to stay with BMW in 2021 World Superbike season
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Sykes to stay with BMW in 2021 World Superbike season

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens

28m
2
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

3
Supercars

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle

4
Offroad

CORR: Luxemborg, Wisconsin results

5
NASCAR XFINITY

Kaulig teammates wreck while Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race

Latest news

Aragon WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2 ahead of Rea
WSBK

Aragon WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2 ahead of Rea

Aragon WSBK: Points leader Rea puts Kawasaki on pole
WSBK

Aragon WSBK: Points leader Rea puts Kawasaki on pole

Aragon WSBK: Davies tops Friday practice, Lowes crashes
WSBK

Aragon WSBK: Davies tops Friday practice, Lowes crashes

Sykes to stay with BMW in 2021 World Superbike season
WSBK

Sykes to stay with BMW in 2021 World Superbike season

Ex-MotoGP racer Folger to make Barcelona WSBK debut
WSBK

Ex-MotoGP racer Folger to make Barcelona WSBK debut

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.