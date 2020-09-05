Top events
Previous
World Superbike / Aragon II / Race report

Aragon WSBK: Rinaldi gets first win, Redding crashes

shares
comments
Aragon WSBK: Rinaldi gets first win, Redding crashes
By:

Michael Ruben Rinaldi secured his first World Superbike race victory with a dominating performance in the first race of the weekend at Aragon ahead of Jonathan Rea, as Scott Redding crashed out.

Go Eleven Ducati rider Rinaldi, who had never previously finished a WSBK race higher than fourth, seized the lead from poleman Rea at the start of the second lap of 18 before making good his escape at the head of the field.

Kawasaki rider Rea maintained the lead off the line ahead of the Ducatis of Redding and Rinaldi, but it wasn't long before Rinaldi dispatched his works counterpart Redding and began to attack Rea for the lead.

The Italian came close to making a move stick on Rea at the final corner, and after sticking to the inside of the five-time world champion Rinaldi was able to complete the move at Turn 1.

From there, Rinaldi proceeded to pull away by a second after the fifth lap, and by lap 10 his advantage was out to more than four seconds.

He finally crossed the line with 5.8s in hand to deliver Go Eleven's first win in the championship and the first for any satellite Ducati rider since 2012.

Second-placed Rea meanwhile came away with an enhanced 30-point lead at the head of the championship as his nearest rival Redding crashed out of third on lap 8.

Redding was coming under heavy pressure from the Honda of Alvaro Bautista in the fight for the final podium spot when he simply lost the front heading into Turn 4, recording his first DNF of the 2020 season and of his WSBK career.

Bautista was later passed by Redding's works Ducati teammate Chaz Davies for third before crashing himself at Turn 14.

That opened the door for Yamaha man Michael van der Mark to finish fourth ahead of teammate Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Sixth went to Alex Lowes, who ran wide at Turn 1 and dropped to as low as 10th before battling his way back past the Honda of Leon Haslam despite suffering with illness.

Behind Haslam, Eugene Laverty secured his best finish of the year so far on the lead BMW in eighth, ahead of the GRT Yamaha of Federico Caricasulo and the second BMW of Tom Sykes. 

In his first-ever WSBK race, MotoE champion Matteo Ferrari took two points for a 14th place finish aboard the Motocorsa Ducati.

Joining Redding and Bautista on the list of retirees were Marco Melandri (Barni Ducati), Pedercini Kawasaki substitute Roman Ramos and Sylvain Barrier (Brixx Ducati).

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 18
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 18 5.888
3 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 18 10.035
4 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 18 15.965
5 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 18 19.357
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 18 24.138
7 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 18 24.275
8 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 18 24.749
9 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo
Yamaha 18 25.437
10 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 18 26.796
11 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 18 27.354
12 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 18 28.096
13 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Kawasaki 18 33.131
14 71 Italy Matteo Ferrari
Ducati 18 44.847
15 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi
Honda 18 59.529
16 77 Chile Maximilian Scheib
Kawasaki 15 3 laps
19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 14 4 laps
40 Spain Roman Ramos
Kawasaki 14 4 laps
45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 7 11 laps
33 Italy Marco Melandri
Ducati 6 12 laps
20 France Sylvain Barrier
Ducati 0
View full results
