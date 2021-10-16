Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike / Villicum Race report

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores dominant win, Redding crashes

By:

Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu dominated the opening World Superbike race in Argentina to extend his championship lead, as a Turn 1 crash smashed Scott Redding’s title hopes.

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores dominant win, Redding crashes

Ducati rider Redding scored his first pole of the season earlier on Saturday and needed to convert it to victory to keep his slim title hopes alive, as he came into the first race in San Juan 54 points behind Razgatlioglu.

But the Briton got a poor launch from pole and was immediately jumped by Razgatlioglu from second on the grid, with Jonathan Rea on the Kawasaki moving up to second.

With Rea on his inside into the first corner, Redding was slightly off-line at the turn and crashed, effectively ending his championship aspirations.

By the end of the second lap Razgatlioglu had already put a second between himself and the chasing Rea, and continued to swell that advantage across the 21-lap race.

Coming under no threat through to the chequered flag, Razgatlioglu tallied up his 12th win of the campaign to extend his championship lead to 29 points.

Rea – sporting a retro tribute livery to the 1990 ZXR750 – resigned himself to a best of second in the opening Argentina race, easing away from the pack behind with Razgatlioglu.

But the reigning world champion was over five seconds off the Yamaha ahead at the chequered flag, his decision to be the only rider to run the harder front tyre offering no advantage.

In bizarre scenes, Razgatlioglu carried on for one more lap at full speed after taking the chequered flag – likely a result of timing screen issues affecting pitwall.

The battle for the final podium spot proved to be an interesting affair, with Axel Bassani holding third in the early stages having qualified there.

But the Motocorsa Ducati rider found the factory Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi bearing down on him by lap 12 and was powerless to hold back his compatriot into Turn 8.

Rinaldi comfortably held onto third to complete the podium ahead of the second factory Kawasaki of Alex Lowes and Bassani.

Michael van der Mark was the top BMW runner at the chequered flag in sixth, with GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff in seventh beating factory Yamaha counterpart Andrea Locatelli.

Redding recovered to ninth after his lap one crash, but is now 72 points adrift of Razgatlioglu in the championship and his hopes all but gone.

Leon Haslam rounded out the top 10 on the Honda ahead of Puccetti Kawasaki’s Tito Rabat and the returning Chaz Davies on the Go Eleven Ducati.

An early crash took Honda’s Alvaro Bautista out of the race, with Isaac Vinales on the Orelac Kawasaki also retiring.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 5.295
3 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 9.417
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 12.808
5 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 13.980
6 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 15.007
7 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 16.876
8 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 19.265
9 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 27.176
10 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 31.571
11 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Kawasaki 34.474
12 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 36.241
13 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 37.072
14 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati 41.103
15 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 43.220
16 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 48.516
17 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 53.695
18 39 Marco Solorza
Kawasaki
19 4 Luciano Ribodino
Kawasaki
32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki
19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda
View full results
