Previous / Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"
World Superbike / Villicum Qualifying report

Argentina WSBK: Redding claims pole from Razgatlioglu

By:

Scott Redding guided his Ducati to his first pole of the 2021 World Superbike season in Argentina, with title rivals Toprak Razgatlioglu second and Jonathan Rea fifth. 

Argentina WSBK: Redding claims pole from Razgatlioglu

Having never ridden at the El Villicum circuit in San Juan, Redding showed no signs of struggling with a lack of track knowledge as he beat Razgatlioglu by 0.183s to score Ducati’s third-successive pole at the track.

Reigning world champion Rea set the initial benchmark at the start of the 15-minute Superpole session with a 1m38.092s on his Kawasaki. 

But he was immediately beaten by chief title rival Razgatlioglu, the Yamaha rider edging ahead with a 1m37.979s before improving to a 1m37.800s. 

While the track largely emptied, Ducati’s Scott Redding had stayed out and fired in a 1m37.617s to take over provisional pole from Razgatlioglu. 

As it would turn out, no one would be able to mount a challenge on Redding’s pole on their second runs, leaving the Briton’s 1m37.817s intact to put him at the head of the field for Saturday’s opening race later today. 

Razgatlioglu – who topped all three practices ahead of qualifying - leads Redding by 54 points at the top of the standings and will start race one alongside the Ducati rider having been unable to better his 1m37.800s from his first run.

Completing the front row for the first time in his career is Axel Bassani on the Motocorsa Ducati with a late effort of 1m37.838s, putting him ahead of Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes. 

Having made a mistake on his penultimate flying lap into Turn 8 at the end of the back straight, Rea’s following effort was hampered by yellow flags for a crash at Turn 2 for MIE Honda’s Leandro Mercado. 

This meant Rea could do no better than fifth on the grid between teammate Lowes and the second factory Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli.

Michael van der Mark was the leading BMW in seventh ahead of GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff and the second factory Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with Leon Haslam rounding out the top 10 on the Honda. 

Eugene Laverty will start 12th on the second of the factory BMWs as he continues to deputise for the injured Tom Sykes, the Ulsterman pipping Chaz Davies on the Go Eleven Ducati in 13th. 

A race winner in 2019 in Argentina, Alvaro Bautista struggled on his Honda to 15th behind Mercado, who held 14th despite his late crash. 

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'37.617
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'37.800 0.183
3 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'37.838 0.221
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'38.034 0.417
5 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'38.092 0.475
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'38.221 0.604
7 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 1'38.298 0.681
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'38.337 0.720
9 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'38.342 0.725
10 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'38.456 0.839
11 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 1'38.506 0.889
12 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'38.517 0.900
13 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'38.592 0.975
14 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 1'38.669 1.052
15 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'38.860 1.243
16 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati 1'38.902 1.285
17 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 1'39.328 1.711
18 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Kawasaki 1'39.516 1.899
19 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 1'40.972 3.355
20 4 Luciano Ribodino
Kawasaki 1'41.915 4.298
21 39 Marco Solorza
Kawasaki 1'42.494 4.877
View full results
