Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Honda suffering from 'unrealistic expectations' in WSBK
World Superbike / Assen Practice report

Assen WSBK: Rea tops Friday practice from Gerloff

By:

Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea topped Friday practice for the Assen round of the World Superbike championship, leading the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff.

Assen WSBK: Rea tops Friday practice from Gerloff

It was factory Ducati rider Scott Redding who set the pace in FP1 in the morning, progressively improving from his early 1m36.658s benchmark to end the session a tenth clear of Rea.

His final time of 1m34.591s stood fastest until the final five minutes of FP2, when Gerloff - having just secured a one-year Yamaha contract extension - lapped the TT circuit in 1m34.512s to provisionally take the top spot in the overall rankings.

But Gerloff’s position at the helm turned out to be short-lived, with Rea finding more time on his final run, ending the day fastest of all with a 1m34.391s. 

The six-time world champion, however, didn’t have a smooth day at the Dutch venue and was nearly thrown off his Kawasaki at the exit of Turn 15 halfway through FP2.

Behind Rea, Gerloff and Redding ended up second and third respectively in the combined timesheets while Alvaro Bautista was an impressive fourth on the factory Honda thanks to a late effort of 1m34.741s.

Read Also:

Tom Sykes made it five different manufacturers in the top five, the BMW rider finishing just 0.012s adrift of Bautista in fifth.

Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu was not far behind in sixth on the factory Yamaha, while Lucas Mahias was the top independent rider in seventh for the Puccetti Kawasaki team.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was unable to match the pace of his Ducati teammate Redding, finishing four tenths behind him in eighth but fractionally quicker than the second works Kawasaki of Alex Lowes.

The time set by GoEleven Ducati rider Chaz Davies in FP1 was good enough for 10th overall, as he outpaced the second BMW of Michael van der Mark and Honda’s Leon Haslam - the trio finishing just 0.005s adrift of each other.

Andrea Locatelli was the next best rider on the second of the factory Yamahas with a best time of 1m35.081s during the afternoon session.

Several riders and teams are notably absent from this weekend’s fifth round of the season at Assen. 

BMW squad RC Squadra Corse - which fields a one-bike entry for Eugene Laverty - announced earlier this week that it will not make the trip to the Netherlands due to what it described as “internal restructuring”.

This was followed by the news that the returning Alstare team had split with the Gil Motor Sport outfit, forcing Christophe Ponsson out of the weekend. The management of the team will revert to Gil Motor Sport, with Alstare team manager Francis Batta advised against travelling this year by his doctors.

Elsewhere, Kawasaki satellite team Perdercini is down to one bike with Luke Mossey absent from the entry list. The British rider joined the squad for a one-off outing at his home ground at Donington Park after it parted ways with its original 2021 signing Samuele Cavalieri just three rounds into the season.

FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'34.591
2 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'34.669 0.078
3 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'34.971 0.380
4 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'35.019 0.428
5 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'35.050 0.459
6 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'35.117 0.526
7 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'35.150 0.559
8 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'35.173 0.582
9 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 1'35.279 0.688
10 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'35.316 0.725
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla Rider Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
1'34.391
2 United States Garrett Gerloff
1'34.512 0.121
3 Spain Alvaro Bautista
1'34.741 0.350
4 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
1'34.753 0.362
5 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
1'34.755 0.364
6 France Lucas Mahias
1'34.771 0.380
7 United Kingdom Scott Redding
1'34.917 0.526
8 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
1'34.958 0.567
9 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
1'34.959 0.568
10 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
1'34.974 0.583
View full results
shares
comments
Honda suffering from 'unrealistic expectations' in WSBK

Previous article

Honda suffering from 'unrealistic expectations' in WSBK
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

20 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell

8 h
3
Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

5
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Latest news
Assen WSBK: Rea tops Friday practice from Gerloff
WSBK

Assen WSBK: Rea tops Friday practice from Gerloff

46m
Honda suffering from 'unrealistic expectations' in WSBK
WSBK

Honda suffering from 'unrealistic expectations' in WSBK

2 h
Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022
Video Inside
WSBK

Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022

Jul 22, 2021
Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round
WSBK

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round

Jul 21, 2021
Rabat reflects on "very bad" start to WSBK career
Video Inside
WSBK

Rabat reflects on "very bad" start to WSBK career

Jul 13, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Alex Lowes on his first podium at Assen 04:38
World Superbike
6 h

WSBK: Alex Lowes on his first podium at Assen

WSBK: Gerloff to remain with Yamaha in 2022 01:05
World Superbike
Jul 22, 2021

WSBK: Gerloff to remain with Yamaha in 2022

WSBK: Rea explains crash that cost him his points lead 00:46
World Superbike
Jul 5, 2021

WSBK: Rea explains crash that cost him his points lead

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes at Donington 00:59
World Superbike
Jul 4, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes at Donington

World Superbike: Razgatlioglu takes sensational win from 13th 00:44
World Superbike
Jul 3, 2021

World Superbike: Razgatlioglu takes sensational win from 13th

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022 Assen
Video Inside
World Superbike

Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022

Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers Lausitzring
DTM

Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Prime
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Trending Today

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Assen WSBK: Rea tops Friday practice from Gerloff
World Superbike World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea tops Friday practice from Gerloff

Honda suffering from 'unrealistic expectations' in WSBK
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda suffering from 'unrealistic expectations' in WSBK

Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff to remain in WSBK with Yamaha in 2022

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round
World Superbike World Superbike

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.