World Superbike results: Bautista beats Rea in Assen Race 1

Ducati rider Bautista overcame Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea to win Saturday's opener by a little over three seconds.

Bautista had secured pole earlier in the day but was handed a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line, promoting Rea to pole position.

Rea held off Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu in the fight for second, while Andrea Locatelli likewise bested top independent Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) for fourth.

Bautista has extended his championship lead over nearest rival Razgatlioglu to 46 points, with two more races at Assen to follow on Sunday.

