Subscribe
Previous / World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals
World Superbike / Assen Results

World Superbike results: Bautista beats Rea in Assen Race 1

Alvaro Bautista continued a strong start to his World Superbike title defence with a sixth win from the opening seven races of the 2023 season at Assen.

World Superbike results: Bautista beats Rea in Assen Race 1

Ducati rider Bautista overcame Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea to win Saturday's opener by a little over three seconds.

Bautista had secured pole earlier in the day but was handed a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line, promoting Rea to pole position.

Rea held off Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu in the fight for second, while Andrea Locatelli likewise bested top independent Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) for fourth.

Bautista has extended his championship lead over nearest rival Razgatlioglu to 46 points, with two more races at Assen to follow on Sunday.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 21 -
2 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 21 3.148
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 21 3.891
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 21 10.105
5 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 21 10.498
6 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter
Yamaha 21 13.952
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 21 14.098
8 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Yamaha 21 16.942
9 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 21 17.807
10 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 21 18.066
11 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 21 22.002
12 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
BMW 21 23.632
13 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 21 23.819
14 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 21 25.088
15 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 21 26.803
16 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Yamaha 21 34.593
17 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 21 34.719
18 28 Bradley Ray
Yamaha 21 47.346
19 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 21 50.486
20 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 21 52.310
21 51 Brazil Eric Granado
Honda 21
22 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu
BMW 21
23 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 21
66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
Kawasaki 0
7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 0
View full results

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 1'33.542
2 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'33.569 0.027
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'33.661 0.119
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'33.741 0.199
5 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 1'33.754 0.212
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'33.799 0.257
7 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter
Yamaha 1'33.956 0.414
8 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'33.985 0.443
9 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'34.139 0.597
10 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 1'34.199 0.657
11 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Yamaha 1'34.203 0.661
12 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 1'34.260 0.718
13 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 1'34.310 0.768
14 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 1'34.391 0.849
15 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 1'34.402 0.860
16 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'34.488 0.946
17 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
BMW 1'34.690 1.148
18 28 Bradley Ray
Yamaha 1'34.795 1.253
19 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Yamaha 1'34.919 1.377
20 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
Kawasaki 1'35.152 1.610
21 51 Brazil Eric Granado
Honda 1'35.598 2.056
22 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 1'35.977 2.435
23 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu
BMW 1'36.043 2.501
24 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 1'36.078 2.536
25 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 1'36.480 2.938
View full results
shares
comments

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

Latest news

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

BTCC BTCC
Donington

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

WRC Croatia: Evans scores emotional victory to end drought

WRC Croatia: Evans scores emotional victory to end drought

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

WRC Croatia: Evans scores emotional victory to end drought WRC Croatia: Evans scores emotional victory to end drought

Nojiri apologises for Oyu crash: “I misread the situation”

Nojiri apologises for Oyu crash: “I misread the situation”

SF Super Formula
Suzuka

Nojiri apologises for Oyu crash: “I misread the situation” Nojiri apologises for Oyu crash: “I misread the situation”

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller

BTCC BTCC
Donington

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe