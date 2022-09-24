Tickets Subscribe
Barcelona WSBK: Bautista dominates, Gerloff grabs podium
World Superbike / Barcelona Race report

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista dominates, Gerloff grabs podium

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista extended his World Superbike championship lead with a dominant display in the opening race at Barcelona for his ninth win of the season.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

From the middle of the second row, Bautista immediately rocketed into a lead he would never relinquish for the duration of the 20-lap contest, eventually beating nearest rival Jonathan Rea by 8.6 seconds.

The Spaniard now enjoys an enhanced 44-point lead at the head of the standings ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who could only manage fifth.

It was reigning champion Razgatlioglu who provided Bautista's closest opposition for most of the race, as a rapid getaway for the Yamaha rider propelled him from eighth on the grid into an early second place.

Front-row starter Alex Lowes settled into third as his Kawasaki teammate Rea slipped to seventh, behind the second Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, poleman Iker Lecuona and Axel Bassani.

Rea gained a place at the start of the third lap as Rinaldi ran wide at Turn 1, dropping himself down the order, but spent numerous laps holed up behind the satellite Motocorsa Racing Ducati of Bassani.

It took until the ninth lap for Rea to finally make his way by Bassani for fifth place, by which time Lowes had slipped behind the Honda of Lecuona in the fight for third.

With the two Kawasaki riders now lying astern, Rea eased his way by Lowes for fourth on lap 14 and passed Lecuona for third next time by.

By this stage second-placed Razgatlioglu was struggling for pace, having allowed Bautista to escape at the head of the field to the tune of five seconds, and was quickly reeled in by Rea.

The inevitable pass for second came on lap 17, and Razgatlioglu then found himself coming under pressure from surprise package Garrett Gerloff, who had cleared Lowes and Lecuona with a double overtake at Turn 1.

Next time by, GRT Yamaha rider Gerloff passed Razgatlioglu and held on for third place to score his first podium finish since last year's Donington Park round.

Razgatlioglu would lose one more place in the closing laps to a resurgent Rinaldi, who came back from ninth after his early mistake to finish fourth.

Polesitter Lecuona had to be content with sixth place ahead of Lowes, while Bassani eventually made it home eighth.

Completing the top 10 were Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), whose race never recovered from running wide at Turn 1 on the opening lap, and Eugene Laverty, who was best of the BMW runners in 10th to match his best finish of the season so far.

Xavi Vierge was a disappointing 12th on the second Honda behind the second Bonovo BMW of Loris Baz.

Neither of the works BMW riders finished, with Scott Redding crashing out at Turn 1 on the third lap and Michael van der Mark succumbing to technical issues.

Barcelona WSBK - Race 1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 34'21.395
2 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 34'30.060
3 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 34'30.684
4 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 34'32.178
5 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 34'34.963
6 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 34'35.050
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 34'35.408
8 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 34'36.234
9 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 34'51.170
10 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 34'51.489
11 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 34'51.785
12 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 34'53.150
13 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha 34'54.450
14 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 34'57.357
15 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 34'58.893
16 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 35'06.503
17 99 Oscar Gutierrez
Kawasaki 35'08.353
18 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 35'16.710
19 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 35'18.929
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 12 Laps
45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 18 Laps
29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 19 Laps
5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 20 Laps
