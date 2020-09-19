Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
13 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
13 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Barcelona / Qualifying report

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu, Bautista to pole

shares
comments
Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu, Bautista to pole
By:

Jonathan Rea claimed pole position for the Barcelona round of World Superbike Championship on Saturday, as his championship rival Scott Redding qualified on the third row of the grid.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi set the early pace on race tyres with a time of 1m43.288s, before improving to 1m42.744s to put himself further clear of his rivals at the top of the timesheets.

Garrett Gerloff put an impressive performance on X-marked tyres halfway through the session to usurp Rinaldi’s benchmark, but the Go Eleven Ducati rider managed to go immediately quicker with a 1m42.525s to snatch back the top spot.

However, Rinaldi could do little about Leon Haslam, who surprised the field with a time of 1m42.421s to put Honda on provisional pole after the first runs.

When riders switched to the qualifying tyre in the final five minutes of the session, factory rider Scott Redding moved the goalposts, going nearly two tenths quicker than Haslam to put Ducati back ahead in qualifying.

Times continued to drop thereafter, with Honda's Alvaro Bautista breaking the 1m42s barrier on his way to the quickest lap of the weekend - a 1m41.757s.

However, that proved to be insufficient for pole position, as Rea jumped from 13th to first on his sole timed lap to secure his fourth pole position of the season.

Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu finished second quickest, just 0.094s down on Rea’s time of 1m41.713s, while Bautista was demoted to third in the final classification.

BMW's Tom Sykes made it four different manufacturers in the top four with his best effort of 1m41.823s, while Yamaha's Michael van der Mark was the last of the runners to break the 1m42s barrier in fifth.

Rinaldi slipped to sixth ahead of Redding, whose best time of 1m42.222s was six tenths down on title rival Rea’s pole time.

Alex Lowes qualified eighth astride the second Kawasaki bike, while Ten Kate Yamaha’s Loris Baz and Haslam rounded out the top 10. 

Chaz Davies eventually qualified 11th on the factory Ducati, with the works BMW of Eugene Laverty completing the fourth row in 12th.

Former MotoGP rider Jonas Folger, making his World Superbike debut with the MGM Yamaha team, failed to set a timed lap and will start 21st and last.

Barcelona World Superbike - Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'41.619
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'41.713 0.094
3 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'41.757 0.138
4 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'41.823 0.204
5 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 1'41.973 0.354
6 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'42.216 0.597
7 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'42.222 0.603
8 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'42.259 0.640
9 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 1'42.320 0.701
10 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'42.421 0.802
11 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'42.422 0.803
12 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'42.555 0.936
13 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo
Yamaha 1'42.586 0.967
14 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Kawasaki 1'42.615 0.996
15 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'42.663 1.044
16 20 France Sylvain Barrier
Ducati 1'43.243 1.624
17 97 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati 1'43.493 1.874
18 87 Italy Lorenzo Zanetti
Ducati 1'44.086 2.467
19 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi
Honda 1'44.288 2.669
20 53 Valentin Debise
Kawasaki 1'45.035 3.416
94 Germany Jonas Folger
Yamaha
View full results
Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice

Previous article

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Barcelona
Sub-event SBK SP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Late-race pass powers Chase Briscoe to Bristol Xfinity win
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Late-race pass powers Chase Briscoe to Bristol Xfinity win

Morbidelli opens up on Spike Lee-inspired Misano helmet message
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli opens up on Spike Lee-inspired Misano helmet message

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea

Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe and why is he linked to the Mercedes F1 team?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe and why is he linked to the Mercedes F1 team?

Latest news

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu, Bautista to pole
WSBK World Superbike / Qualifying report

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu, Bautista to pole

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice
WSBK World Superbike / Practice report

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice

Carrasco suffers broken vertebrae in testing crash
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Carrasco suffers broken vertebrae in testing crash

Melandri steps down from Barni Ducati WSBK ride
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Melandri steps down from Barni Ducati WSBK ride

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Late-race pass powers Chase Briscoe to Bristol Xfinity win

2
MotoGP

Morbidelli opens up on Spike Lee-inspired Misano helmet message

3
MotoGP

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion

4
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

5
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu, Bautista to pole
WSBK

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu, Bautista to pole

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice
WSBK

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice

Carrasco suffers broken vertebrae in testing crash
WSBK

Carrasco suffers broken vertebrae in testing crash

Melandri steps down from Barni Ducati WSBK ride
WSBK

Melandri steps down from Barni Ducati WSBK ride

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status
WSBK

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.