Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak
World Superbike / Barcelona Race report

Barcelona WSBK: Redding recovers from P9 to win, Bassani stars

Scott Redding scored a remarkable victory in the opening World Superbike race of the weekend at Barcelona, recovering from ninth place in wet conditions to lead home an all-Ducati podium.

Barcelona WSBK: Redding recovers from P9 to win, Bassani stars

Redding looked to be in for a tough race after slipping from fourth on the grid to ninth on the opening lap of the 20-lap contest on a soaking wet track, as title protagonists Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea vied for the lead in the early stages.

But as Razgatlioglu retired with a mechanical problem with six laps to go, and Rea couldn't keep the pace in the latter stages, it opened the door for a Ducati rider to take the win, with Axel Bassani leading for several laps in the latter stages on the privately-entered Motocorsa V4 R.

However, Bassani missed out on a fairytale first WSBK win by 1.577s as Redding passed for the lead on lap 18 to score his sixth victory of the season and keep his faint title hopes alive.

Story of the race

With the entire field starting on wet tyres following a pre-race downpour, BMW rider Tom Sykes made a dreadful start from pole position, leaving Razgatlioglu alone at the head of the field as the pack entered Turn 1.

The championship leader initially led the way from teammate Andrea Locatelli and the lead Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with Jonathan Rea slipping behind a fast-starting Bassani into fifth.

But as a chaotic opening lap unfolded, Rea's Kawasaki surged ahead of Bassani, Rinaldi and Locatelli to take second, before passing Razgatlioglu at the Turn 10 hairpin for the lead.

Razgatlioglu responded by retaking the advantage at the start of the second lap, but Rea was back ahead into the long Turn 3 right-hander, and built a two-second lead as Razgatlioglu became embroiled in a fight with Bassani, who in turn had cleared Rinaldi and a fading Locatelli.

Rea's lead peaked at around 2.6s but by the end of lap 10 his margin over Razgatlioglu was down to less than a second. The gap was wiped out altogether next time round, with the Yamaha rider moving back into the lead at Turn 4 on lap 12.

Bassani, who spent several laps running ahead of Razgatlioglu in the battle for second, quickly moved ahead of Rea as well, and when the Turkish rider suddenly slowed with a mechanical problem on lap 15 Bassani found himself promoted into the lead ahead of Rea.

On the next lap however Rea fell victim to a resurgent Rinaldi, who had his works Ducati teammate Redding for company, and on the following tour the pair swapped positions as Redding forced his way by at Turn 4.

That left Redding only with Bassani ahead of him, and what was looking like an inevitable pass for the win came on lap 18 at Turn 5.

Nonetheless, Bassani was able to hang on to score his first WSBK podium (beating his previous career-best result of fifth), while Rinaldi completed a first Ducati 1-2-3 since 2012.

Rea survived a late onslaught from the BMW of Michael van der Mark for fourth place, giving him a six-point championship lead following Razgatlioglu's retirement.

Alex Lowes was sixth on the second Kawasaki ahead of Leon Haslam's Honda, a disappointing Sykes, Alvaro Bautista on the second Honda and Chaz Davies' Go Eleven Ducati.

Locatelli's streak of top-five finishes came to an end as he slumped to a disastrous 12th place, one place behind Yamaha's top finisher Kohta Nozane on the satellite GRT machine.

Garett Gerloff was a non-starter after a sighting lap crash on the other GRT Yamaha.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 20
2 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 20 1.577
3 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 20 2.326
4 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 20 4.554
5 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 20 6.518
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 20 8.514
7 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 20 12.695
8 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 20 15.346
9 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 20 16.938
10 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 20 33.386
11 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 20 33.394
12 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 20 34.169
13 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 20 34.565
14 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 20 44.546
15 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 20 58.200
16 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati 20 1'07.818
17 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 20 1'22.762
18 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 20 1'25.638
19 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 20 1'27.363
20 83 Australia Lachlan Epis
Kawasaki 19
54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 14
31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 0
