Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Pedercini signs rookie Gutierrez for Magny-Cours, Catalunya
World Superbike Testing report

Rea fastest, Razgatlioglu crashes in Barcelona WSBK test

Jonathan Rea topped a two-day World Superbike test at Barcelona last weekend as defending champion Toprak Razgatlioglu escaped serious injury after a crash.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Rea fastest, Razgatlioglu crashes in Barcelona WSBK test
Listen to this article

Kawasaki rider Rea set the pace on both days of the test, setting a best time of 1m40.913s on Sunday's second day of running to outpace Honda's Iker Lecuona by 0.194 seconds.

All five factory teams were present for the test that punctuates the long summer break between July's Most round and next month's Magny-Cours event, which kicks off the second half of the season.

Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu was sixth-fastest after suffering a highside crash exiting Turn 5 on Sunday that necessitated a trip to the medical centre and then a local hospital in order to close a wound on his elbow.

However, the Turkish rider was almost at the end of his planned day-and-a-half of running at the time of the crash, with numerous riders opting for half-days in order to preserve their 10-day allowance of private test days for the season.

"Out of Turn 5, I shifted to second gear and had a big highside, but anyway I am OK," Razgatlioglu told the official WSBK website. "My elbow has some big damage but it’s OK, not a problem to ride the bike. It’s not broken, so this is good and we will be able to race at Magny-Cours."

 

Rea's Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes sat out the second day entirely, Florian Marino getting a rare outing on the ZX-10RR in his place on Sunday.

The vast majority of best times across the two days came on Sunday, despite the arrival of rain late in the afternoon, with Rea heading the timesheets from Lecuona and points leader Alvaro Bautista on the best of the Ducatis.

Andrea Locatelli was the lead Yamaha representative in fourth ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi - second only behind Rea on the opening day - on the second works Ducati and Razgatlioglu.

BMW was back to full strength for this test as Michael van der Mark rejoined the German manufacturer, the Dutch rider ending up 12th overall on the strength of his Saturday time.

But it was Loris Baz who set the best time for BMW in eighth aboard the satellite Bonovo machine, fractionally ahead of Scott Redding, while Lowes' best time from Saturday was good for 10th overall.

Besides Bonovo, the only other satellite teams to attend the test were MIE Honda - with a single bike for Leandro Mercado - and Kawasaki outfits Pedercini and Orelac, the former running with newly-signed rookie Oscar Gutierrez.

Read Also:

World Superbike Barcelona testing times (combined):

Pos. Rider Bike Day 1 Day 2
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'41.531 1'40.913
2 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 1'42.246 1'41.107
3 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'42.211 1'41.281
4 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1'42.852 1'41.514
5 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'41.816 1'41.621
6 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'42.451 1'41.731
7 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 1'42.381 1'42.087
8 France Loris Baz BMW 1'43.032 1'42.136
9 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 1'42.713 1'42.165
10 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'42.358 no time
11 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 1'42.938 1'42.858
12 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 1'43.145 1'43.367
13 France Florian Marino Kawasaki no time 1'43.992
14 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 1'44.975 1'44.603
15 Spain Oscar Gutierrez Kawasaki 1'44.732 1'44.688
16 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki 1'45.171 1'44.809
shares
comments
Pedercini signs rookie Gutierrez for Magny-Cours, Catalunya
Previous article

Pedercini signs rookie Gutierrez for Magny-Cours, Catalunya
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
How Impul duo produced a Super Formula battle for the ages Motegi
Super Formula

How Impul duo produced a Super Formula battle for the ages

Fenestraz shouldn't have listened to "terrible" strategy call Motegi
Super Formula

Fenestraz shouldn't have listened to "terrible" strategy call

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Rea fastest, Razgatlioglu crashes in Barcelona WSBK test
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea fastest, Razgatlioglu crashes in Barcelona WSBK test

Jonathan Rea topped a two-day World Superbike test at Barcelona last weekend as defending champion Toprak Razgatlioglu escaped serious injury after a crash.

Pedercini signs rookie Gutierrez for Magny-Cours, Catalunya
World Superbike World Superbike

Pedercini signs rookie Gutierrez for Magny-Cours, Catalunya

The Pedercini Kawasaki team has recruited Spanish racer Oscar Gutierrez for the next two rounds of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours and Catalunya.

Honda rules out new WSBK homologation for 2023
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda rules out new WSBK homologation for 2023

Honda will not homologate an all-new bike for the 2023 World Superbike season as it continues to work on refining the "details" of its current Fireblade challenger.

Bautista thinks MotoGP talk distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista thinks MotoGP talk distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK

Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista believes talks of a potential MotoGP switch left Toprak Razgatlioglu distracted and compromised his start to the 2022 World Superbike Championship.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.