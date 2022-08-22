Rea fastest, Razgatlioglu crashes in Barcelona WSBK test
Jonathan Rea topped a two-day World Superbike test at Barcelona last weekend as defending champion Toprak Razgatlioglu escaped serious injury after a crash.
Kawasaki rider Rea set the pace on both days of the test, setting a best time of 1m40.913s on Sunday's second day of running to outpace Honda's Iker Lecuona by 0.194 seconds.
All five factory teams were present for the test that punctuates the long summer break between July's Most round and next month's Magny-Cours event, which kicks off the second half of the season.
Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu was sixth-fastest after suffering a highside crash exiting Turn 5 on Sunday that necessitated a trip to the medical centre and then a local hospital in order to close a wound on his elbow.
However, the Turkish rider was almost at the end of his planned day-and-a-half of running at the time of the crash, with numerous riders opting for half-days in order to preserve their 10-day allowance of private test days for the season.
"Out of Turn 5, I shifted to second gear and had a big highside, but anyway I am OK," Razgatlioglu told the official WSBK website. "My elbow has some big damage but it’s OK, not a problem to ride the bike. It’s not broken, so this is good and we will be able to race at Magny-Cours."
Rea's Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes sat out the second day entirely, Florian Marino getting a rare outing on the ZX-10RR in his place on Sunday.
The vast majority of best times across the two days came on Sunday, despite the arrival of rain late in the afternoon, with Rea heading the timesheets from Lecuona and points leader Alvaro Bautista on the best of the Ducatis.
Andrea Locatelli was the lead Yamaha representative in fourth ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi - second only behind Rea on the opening day - on the second works Ducati and Razgatlioglu.
BMW was back to full strength for this test as Michael van der Mark rejoined the German manufacturer, the Dutch rider ending up 12th overall on the strength of his Saturday time.
But it was Loris Baz who set the best time for BMW in eighth aboard the satellite Bonovo machine, fractionally ahead of Scott Redding, while Lowes' best time from Saturday was good for 10th overall.
Besides Bonovo, the only other satellite teams to attend the test were MIE Honda - with a single bike for Leandro Mercado - and Kawasaki outfits Pedercini and Orelac, the former running with newly-signed rookie Oscar Gutierrez.
World Superbike Barcelona testing times (combined):
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Day 1
|Day 2
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|1'41.531
|1'40.913
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|1'42.246
|1'41.107
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|1'42.211
|1'41.281
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|1'42.852
|1'41.514
|5
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|1'41.816
|1'41.621
|6
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|1'42.451
|1'41.731
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|1'42.381
|1'42.087
|8
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|1'43.032
|1'42.136
|9
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|1'42.713
|1'42.165
|10
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|1'42.358
|no time
|11
|Eugene Laverty
|BMW
|1'42.938
|1'42.858
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|1'43.145
|1'43.367
|13
|Florian Marino
|Kawasaki
|no time
|1'43.992
|14
|Leandro Mercado
|Honda
|1'44.975
|1'44.603
|15
|Oscar Gutierrez
|Kawasaki
|1'44.732
|1'44.688
|16
|Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|1'45.171
|1'44.809
