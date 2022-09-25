Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Barcelona WSBK: Bautista dominates, Gerloff grabs podium Next / Barcelona WSBK: Bautista completes treble win on home turf
World Superbike / Barcelona Race report

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista leads Kawasaki duo in Superpole race

Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista extended his lead in the World Superbike Championship with victory in the Superpole race in Barcelona, as Toprak Razgatlioglu missed the podium for a second race running.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Barcelona WSBK: Bautista leads Kawasaki duo in Superpole race
Listen to this article

As was the case in Saturday’s opening contest, there was little polesitter Iker Lecuona could do little to hold on the lead as Bautista rocketed to the front from the middle of the second row.

There was more drama for the Honda rider as he crashed out from the race on a frantic opening lap that also saw Andrea Locatelli retire from third with a technical issue, leaving Kawasaki duo Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea behind Bautista’s Ducati.

For the first part of the 10-lap event, Lowes and Rea kept the pressure up on the Spaniard, trying to make sure he remained within striking distance for a late attack.

But Bautista slowly but steadily started pulling away from the Kawasakis and by lap 6 he had built up an advantage of a full one second.

This meant that he could cruise to the finish line, securing his second consecutive victory of the Barcelona weekend by 1.185s.

Having swapped places with teammate Lowes on the opening lap, Rea was able to repass the 32-year-old at the start of the final tour to claim second and limit the damage in the standings to runaway leader Bautista.

Razgatlioglu suffered a horror start on his Yamaha from eighth on the grid and dropped outside of the top 10, leaving him with a mountain to climb in the rest of the race.

Although he was able to dispatch his rivals with relative ease, by the time he had passed Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s Ducati for fourth on lap five the top three had pulled out a gap of over two seconds.

That meant he had no chances to salvage a podium or book a spot on the front row of the grid for Sunday’s final full-distance race, the Turkish rider eventually settling for fourth position.

It puts Bautista a full 50 points clear of the reigning champion with the final Barcelona race and four more rounds still to run, with Rea another four points adrift on his works Kawasaki.

Fifth place in the race went to Rinaldi, while GoEleven Ducati’s Philipp Oettl led a pack of riders in sixth to secure the best result of his fledgling WSBK career.

Xaxi Vierge shadowed Oettl aboard the sole surviving works Honda and was followed by the factory BMW of Scott Redding, while Bonovo rider Loris Baz snatched the all-important ninth position on the final turn from GRT Yamaha rider Garrett Gerloff.

Axel Bassani finished outside the points in 16th after running off the track at Turn 1 while being part of the same group of riders as Oettl, Vierge and Redding.

Redding’s teammate Michael van der Mark joined Honda’s Lecuona in the list of retirees. The Dutchman was trying to avoid the satellite BMW of Eugene Laverty when he went straight at Turn 7, before dropping his BMW in the gravel trap.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati
2 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1.185
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1.377
4 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 5.088
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 9.016
6 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 10.506
7 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 10.637
8 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 10.947
9 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 14.575
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 14.601
11 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 17.326
12 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 17.644
13 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 19.942
14 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 20.672
15 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha 20.723
16 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 20.886
17 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 23.918
18 99 Oscar Gutierrez
Kawasaki 25.744
19 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 25.759
20 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 37.666
21 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 45.370
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW
7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda
View full results
shares
comments
Barcelona WSBK: Bautista dominates, Gerloff grabs podium
Previous article

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista dominates, Gerloff grabs podium
Next article

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista completes treble win on home turf

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista completes treble win on home turf
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM Red Bull Ring: Preining wins thriller, van der Linde struggles Red Bull Ring
Video Inside
DTM

DTM Red Bull Ring: Preining wins thriller, van der Linde struggles

DTM Red Bull Ring: Engel on pole in incident-packed wet qualifying Red Bull Ring
Video Inside
DTM

DTM Red Bull Ring: Engel on pole in incident-packed wet qualifying

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Alvaro Bautista More from
Alvaro Bautista
Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash Magny-Cours
World Superbike

Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash

Bautista: Rea intentionally hit me, deserved black flag Magny-Cours
World Superbike

Bautista: Rea intentionally hit me, deserved black flag

Bautista thinks MotoGP talk distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK
World Superbike

Bautista thinks MotoGP talk distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK

Latest news

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista completes treble win on home turf
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista completes treble win on home turf

Alvaro Bautista made it a hat-trick of World Superbike victories on home turf at Barcelona with an imperious ride to his 11th win of the season in Sunday's finale.

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista leads Kawasaki duo in Superpole race
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista leads Kawasaki duo in Superpole race

Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista extended his lead in the World Superbike Championship with victory in the Superpole race in Barcelona, as Toprak Razgatlioglu missed the podium for a second race running.

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista dominates, Gerloff grabs podium
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista dominates, Gerloff grabs podium

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista extended his World Superbike championship lead with a dominant display in the opening race at Barcelona for his ninth win of the season.

Barcelona WSBK: Lecuona scores Honda's first pole in six years
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Lecuona scores Honda's first pole in six years

Iker Lecuona scored Honda’s first pole position in the World Superbike Championship since 2016 with a stunning effort in Saturday’s qualifying session at Barcelona.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.