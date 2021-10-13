Bernardi will graduate from the World Supersport class, where he scored five podiums on a Yamaha R6 this before his rookie campaign was cut short by an injury in the second Magny-Cours race in September.

He previously won titles in both the Italian Supersport 300 and CIV Supersport categories and will step up to WSBK next year at the age of just 20, becoming the first rider to be born in the 21st century to race in the championship.

Barni started the 2021 season with ex-MotoGP rider Tito Rabat, but the two parties split ahead of the Barcelona round last month, with Italian Samuele Cavalieri taking his place.

“Racing in Superbike is a dream that has come true,” said Bernardi. “I decided to accept the offer from the Barni Racing Team because they proved to me that they believe in my growth more than anyone else. Marco Barnabo stood by me even after the Magny-Cours crash, and he decided to bet on me even after the accident.

"I want to thank him for this opportunity, and I’ll try to adapt quickly to the bike, trying to be competitive as soon as possible. I'm looking forward to getting to know the team and I hope to start working with them very soon.”

Team principal Marco Barnabo added: “I have been following Luca since the beginning of the season and his performance has impressed me since the first rounds. His growth has been steady, but also very fast.

"He immediately went strong in World Supersport, even on tracks he had never seen before, and this convinced me to invest in him. In the next two years, we want to give him the opportunity to grow with the right time to prove his worth and our team will invest providing him a bike with the same components as the Ducati factory team.”