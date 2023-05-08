World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

The Spanish rider was unstoppable on home soil, winning the Superpole race to give himself pole for the final race of the weekend, which he duly dominated, beating Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu by eight seconds.

It gives Bautista, who signed a new contract to stay at Ducati ahead of the Barcelona weekend, a healthy 69-point advantage over nearest rival Razgatlioglu in the riders' standings.

Razgatlioglu had to work hard to finish second, passing the second works Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the final corner on the final lap to grab the place.

Alex Lowes was the top Kawasaki finisher in fourth ahead of team-mate Jonathan Rea, who crashed out of the earlier Superpole race.

Andrea Locatelli followed Yamaha team-mate Razgatlioglu home for third in the Superpole race but could manage no better than seventh in the finale behind Honda's Xavi Vierge.

The 2023 World Superbike season continues at Misano on June 2-4.

World Superbike Barcelona - Superpole Race results:

World Superbike Barcelona - Race 2 results: