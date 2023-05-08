Subscribe
Previous / World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener
World Superbike / Barcelona Results

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

Alvaro Bautista won both of Sunday's races at Barcelona, giving the Ducati rider three 'trebles' from four World Superbike rounds so far in 2023.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

The Spanish rider was unstoppable on home soil, winning the Superpole race to give himself pole for the final race of the weekend, which he duly dominated, beating Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu by eight seconds.

It gives Bautista, who signed a new contract to stay at Ducati ahead of the Barcelona weekend, a healthy 69-point advantage over nearest rival Razgatlioglu in the riders' standings.

Razgatlioglu had to work hard to finish second, passing the second works Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the final corner on the final lap to grab the place.

Alex Lowes was the top Kawasaki finisher in fourth ahead of team-mate Jonathan Rea, who crashed out of the earlier Superpole race.

Andrea Locatelli followed Yamaha team-mate Razgatlioglu home for third in the Superpole race but could manage no better than seventh in the finale behind Honda's Xavi Vierge.

The 2023 World Superbike season continues at Misano on June 2-4.

World Superbike Barcelona - Superpole Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 10 -
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 10 2.110
3 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 10 2.385
4 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 10 2.868
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 10 2.965
6 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter
Yamaha 10 3.257
7 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
BMW 10 3.398
8 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 10 4.102
9 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 10 4.884
10 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 10 6.031
11 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 10 6.154
12 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 10 9.424
13 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 10 10.428
14 28 Bradley Ray
Yamaha 10 14.325
15 75 Ivo Miguel
BMW 10 14.441
16 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 10 21.393
17 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Yamaha 10 23.623
18 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 10 26.209
19 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
Kawasaki 10 26.566
20 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 10 34.300
87 Australia Remy Gardner
Yamaha 0
65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 0
View full results

World Superbike Barcelona - Race 2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 20 -
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 20 8.583
3 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 20 8.643
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 20 11.366
5 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 20 12.824
6 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 20 15.242
7 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 20 15.771
8 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter
Yamaha 20 16.516
9 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 20 18.946
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
BMW 20 19.637
11 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 20 21.561
12 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 20 23.410
13 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Yamaha 20 25.255
14 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 20 29.381
15 28 Bradley Ray
Yamaha 20 34.437
16 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 20 37.717
17 75 Ivo Miguel
BMW 20 37.757
34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Yamaha 0
45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 0
32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 0
35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 0
66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
Kawasaki 0
View full results
shares
comments

World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener
Alvaro Bautista More from
Alvaro Bautista
World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener

World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener

World Superbike
Barcelona

World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener

Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista

Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista

World Superbike

Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista

Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls

Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls

World Superbike
Assen

Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round

Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round

World Superbike
Barcelona

Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round

Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika

Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika

World Superbike
Mandalika

Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika

Rinaldi to remain at Ducati's WSBK team in 2023

Rinaldi to remain at Ducati's WSBK team in 2023

World Superbike

Rinaldi to remain at Ducati's WSBK team in 2023 Rinaldi to remain at Ducati's WSBK team in 2023

Latest news

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Indy IndyCar

The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

F1AC F1 Academy

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe