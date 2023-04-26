Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls
Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista has promised a quick decision on whether the 2023 season will be his last in the World Superbike Championship.
After returning to the Ducati fold last year following a two-year spell at Honda, Bautista stormed to a first WSBK crown with 16 wins, 13 of which came in full-length races.
The Spaniard has made a dominant start to his title defence with eight wins from the opening nine races, with a clean sweep of the six full races. He already leads nearest rival Toprak Razgatlioglu by 56 points, having beaten the Yamaha rider by 72 points last year.
Bautista’s contract with Ducati expires at the end of 2023, and it is unclear if he will choose to continue racing beyond the end of the season.
Paddock rumour suggests that an announcement on the 38-year-old’s future could be made as early as his home WSBK round in Barcelona on May 5-7.
Addressing the topic in Assen last weekend, Bautista said: ”We’ll see. Before the season started I said I would make a decision after the third race weekend and that’s where we are now.
“I will be at home with my family and my daughter for a week and a half, and I will ask them what they think. My daughter is growing up now and she understands that daddy is not at home because he is travelling the world. It’s not easy.”
Bautista earned a clean sweep of victories in Assen, with the third and final of those marking Ducati’s 400th in WSBK competition.
The ex-MotoGP racer called it a “nice milestone for Ducati” but added in a possible nod to his future: “I prefer to look at the statistics of my career in peace at home once I’ve hung up my helmet.”
He continued: “I’m very satisfied with my performance from a professional point of view, but the private side is becoming more and more important.
“Now I have a few days at home to think. I want to make a decision as soon as possible for myself, my family and my team.”
Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble
Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble
Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika
Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika
Bautista: Rea had chance to end losing streak in Argentina
Bautista: Rea had chance to end losing streak in Argentina Bautista: Rea had chance to end losing streak in Argentina
Rinaldi to remain at Ducati's WSBK team in 2023
Rinaldi to remain at Ducati's WSBK team in 2023 Rinaldi to remain at Ducati's WSBK team in 2023
Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash
Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash
Rinaldi dismisses talk Petrucci could take Ducati ride
Rinaldi dismisses talk Petrucci could take Ducati ride Rinaldi dismisses talk Petrucci could take Ducati ride
Latest news
New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures
New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures
F1 abandons LED wheel cover light system plan for 2024
F1 abandons LED wheel cover light system plan for 2024 F1 abandons LED wheel cover light system plan for 2024
Hendrick NASCAR driver Alex Bowman injured in sprint car crash
Hendrick NASCAR driver Alex Bowman injured in sprint car crash Hendrick NASCAR driver Alex Bowman injured in sprint car crash
Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong
Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.