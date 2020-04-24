Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Honda still only at "30 percent" in WSBK

shares
comments
Bautista: Honda still only at "30 percent" in WSBK
By:
Apr 24, 2020, 1:02 PM

Honda's World Superbike project with its new-for-2020 Fireblade is still only at "30 percent", believes Alvaro Bautista.

Ducati convert Bautista made his first appearance for Honda in the season-opening Phillip Island round, before the campaign was placed on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 series runner-up scored two sixth-place finishes in the two feature-length races in Australia, leaving himself in the same position overall and three places ahead of teammate Leon Haslam, who took a best result of fifth.

“The project is new, in Australia I said that we were 30 percent and we had to work a lot," Bautista recently told DAZN. "The goal is to have a greater feeling. 

"But it’s all new and you need more time, which we don’t have now. At the same time, however, I am very confident."

After making his WSBK debut last year on a Ducati Panigale V4 R, which shared DNA with the Italian brand's MotoGP machinery, Bautista has made the switch over to an inline-four bike for 2020 in the shape of Honda's CBR1000RR-R.

While unsure if the inline-four layout is an improvement on the V4, he underlined the potential that the Honda engine has and the need to fully unlock it to become competitive.

“I always used V4 [powered-bikes] in all my career, in MotoGP and World Superbikes," Bautista said speaking to WSBK.com. "This is an inline-four and it feels very different.

"I don’t know whether it’s better or worse but it’s very different. And right now, I’m not used to it, but I hope this situation gets better and better, then I can work with the engine and get better with how to use it.

“At the moment, it’s a completely new bike so we need to make a lot of amendments. In the winter tests we worked to get a lot of data.

"For me the first strong point of the bike is the engine. It is very powerful, and I feel it has a lot of potential. But we must put all the pieces in the right place to push it to use all the potential.

"It is better to have a lot of power and work to use it than to not have power. Right now, we are in the process to get to the maximum potential.”

Related video

Next article
Imola WSBK round cancelled, Misano new finale

Previous article

Imola WSBK round cancelled, Misano new finale
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Alvaro Bautista
Teams Honda World Superbike Team
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Donington Park

Donington Park

3 Jul - 5 Jul

Trending

1
NHRA

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
Formula 1

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

4
Formula 1

F1 could have "raced safely" in Australia, says Szafnauer

Latest videos

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Behind the scenes at the Honda WSBK team launch 02:21
World Superbike

Behind the scenes at the Honda WSBK team launch

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview 00:46
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights 01:37
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights 01:38
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Bautista: Honda still only at "30 percent" in WSBK
WSBK

Bautista: Honda still only at "30 percent" in WSBK

Imola WSBK round cancelled, Misano new finale
WSBK

Imola WSBK round cancelled, Misano new finale

Ducati: WSBK needs more characters like Redding
WSBK

Ducati: WSBK needs more characters like Redding

Assen World Superbike round postponed until August
WSBK

Assen World Superbike round postponed until August

Jerez WSBK round pushed back to October
WSBK

Jerez WSBK round pushed back to October

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.