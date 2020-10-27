Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests

shares
comments
Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests
By:
Co-author: Sebastian Fränzschky, Writer

Alvaro Bautista has admitted that he liked "nothing" about Honda's new World Superbike challenger when he first rode it and was worried that he made a bad choice to leave Ducati.

Ex-MotoGP racer Bautista was lured by Honda to spearhead its first true works campaign in WSBK since 2002 after a rookie season at Ducati that yielded second in the points behind Jonathan Rea and 16 race victories.

The Spaniard endured an altogether more difficult time aboard the brand new Honda CBR1000RR-R, scoring a solitary podium finish at Aragon on his way to ninth overall.

Honda meanwhile ended up a distant fourth in the manufacturers' race with less than half the points earned by champion make Kawasaki.

Read Also:

Reflecting on the season as a whole, Bautista confessed that the Honda was such a challenge in the early stages that he seriously questioned his decision to join the team.

"Sincerely, the first time I tried this bike, I thought, ‘shit, impossible to ride’," recalled Bautista. "I liked nothing about the bike, nothing. In the winter tests, nothing.

"I thought, ‘why am I here? It’s impossible’. Then we started to work and even in the January and February tests, I was struggling a lot, no feeling with the bike, always not knowing where the limit is, three seconds slower than the rest. For me it was like a disaster, I thought it was the end of my career. I was very worried about the decision.

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"When we restarted the season with the Barcelona test, I started to feel a bit different with the bike, and I thought, ‘oh, it’s a big change’, in Japan they made a big improvement, especially on the electronics, power delivery, that we requested after the Australia race.

"Fortunately we made a really big step and started to get more confidence. After the Aragon test we did, before the Jerez race, I felt much better.

"Now I’m convinced that this project can arrive in a good place. But if you asked me at the beginning, I was so worried."

Bautista, who will once again be partnered by Leon Haslam at Honda in 2020, added that he "expected more" from 2020 but also admitted that the condensed schedule likely harmed the Japanese manufacturer more than its rivals.

"For sure we have to fix many things," he said. "I think this season we learned a lot, we collected a lot of data and we have many ideas for next year. Now we have to see if in Japan they can make these ideas we have [into reality].

"Sincerely, I expected a bit more from this season with this bike, but also the team was new, also they need time, especially in this kind of season, we have a lot of races very close [together] because of the COVID situation. For sure for us it was worse.

"A strange season, but I learned a lot and I think I’ll be stronger next year with my experience and I think my team will be more competitive from the beginning."

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Davies: "Impossible" not to take Ducati exit personally

Previous article

Davies: "Impossible" not to take Ducati exit personally
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Alvaro Bautista
Teams Honda World Superbike Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain

Norris issues apology for "careless" comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris issues apology for "careless" comments

Why do Verstappen's offensive comments get a free pass?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why do Verstappen's offensive comments get a free pass?

Verstappen: Red Bull teammate 'doesn't really matter'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull teammate 'doesn't really matter'

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Latest news

Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests

Davies: "Impossible" not to take Ducati exit personally
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies: "Impossible" not to take Ducati exit personally

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain

2
Formula 1

Norris issues apology for "careless" comments

3
Formula 1

Why do Verstappen's offensive comments get a free pass?

4
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull teammate 'doesn't really matter'

1h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

Latest news

Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests
WSBK

Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests

Davies: "Impossible" not to take Ducati exit personally
WSBK

Davies: "Impossible" not to take Ducati exit personally

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future
WSBK

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies
WSBK

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies

Rea "couldn't imagine" sixth title at start of season
WSBK

Rea "couldn't imagine" sixth title at start of season

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.