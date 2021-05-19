Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike
World Superbike News

Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash

By:

Former World Superbike Champion Troy Bayliss has been left with a fractured C4 vertebra following a nasty bicycle crash.

Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash

The crash happened last Friday, Bayliss thought to have collided head-on with another cyclist that appeared from between two cars.

However he has no recollection of the crash after losing consciousness on the scene.

He was initially treated in hospital where he was diagnosed with damage to his C4 vertebra and spinal cord, before returning to his Gold Coast home to begin what is expected to be a full recovery.

"I'm okay and I'm home, but the crash means I won't be riding a motorcycle until I regain full movement in my arms and hands," Bayliss said.

"I really just wanted to let everyone know what's happened, that I'm okay and that I'll be back in leathers as soon as I can.

"It's been an intense weekend for me and my family, but luckily I'm okay and I will recover. My doctors have been really positive, but there's no firm indication of how long it will be until I can regain enough control to get back on a bike – maybe a few months, maybe longer; it just depends on how the recovery goes once the bones heal up."

Bayliss co-owns and runs the DesmoSport Ducati squad in the Australian Superbike Championship, which fields bikes for his son Oli Bayliss and Mike Jones.

The next ASBK round is at Hidden Valley at the end of June as part of the Darwin Triple Crown with Supercars.

shares
comments
BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

Previous article

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike
Load comments

About this article

Series Other bike , World Superbike
Drivers Troy Bayliss
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Cup

Monster Energy to sponsor Kurt Busch in 2016

3
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

4
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

5
Formula 1

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1

10h
Latest news
Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash
WSBK

Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash

17m
BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike
WSBK

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

15h
Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season
WSBK

Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season

May 17, 2021
Redding "not bothered" by Rea's Aragon record pace
Video Inside
WSBK

Redding "not bothered" by Rea's Aragon record pace

May 12, 2021
Czech Republic added to WSBK calendar, Australia axed
Video Inside
WSBK

Czech Republic added to WSBK calendar, Australia axed

Apr 29, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Redding not bothered by Rea's pace 00:38
World Superbike
May 12, 2021

WSBK: Redding not bothered by Rea's pace

WSBK: Australia cancelled, Czech Republic added 00:31
World Superbike
Apr 29, 2021

WSBK: Australia cancelled, Czech Republic added

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike
Jul 9, 2020

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike
May 13, 2020

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Van Gisbergen considering rally start
Other rally

Van Gisbergen considering rally start

Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled
Supercars

Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Troy Bayliss
Superbike legend Bayliss to make racing comeback aged 48
Other bike

Superbike legend Bayliss to make racing comeback aged 48

Q&A with Troy and Oli Bayliss
World Superbike

Q&A with Troy and Oli Bayliss

Secret Adelaide F1 demo video released
Formula 1

Secret Adelaide F1 demo video released

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Indy 500: Refreshers cleared, more needed from rookie Enerson
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Refreshers cleared, more needed from rookie Enerson

Garcia dropped by Renault Academy after one season
Formula 4 Formula 4

Garcia dropped by Renault Academy after one season

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Norris reveals car damage triggered latest Q3 stumble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reveals car damage triggered latest Q3 stumble

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar

Historic F1 Long Beach 'Pete Lyons Cup' announced
Formula 1 Formula 1

Historic F1 Long Beach 'Pete Lyons Cup' announced

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021

Latest news

Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season

Redding "not bothered" by Rea's Aragon record pace
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding "not bothered" by Rea's Aragon record pace

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.