Listen to this article

Laverty was thrown off his BMW M1000RR in a violent crash at Turn 15 during first practice on Friday and landed on the gravel trap at the exit of the corner, narrowly avoiding his out-of-control bike.

After missing the second practice session of the weekend, Laverty returned to action on Saturday morning for FP3 but finished dead last in the session, recording a time that was over four seconds off the pace.

With under an hour left for the qualifying session, the British rider was declared unfit for the remainder of the round with a functional impairment on his right forearm.

In the absence of Laverty, ex-MotoGP rider Loris Baz will be the sole representative of the BMW satellite Bonovo MGM outfit at Assen.

Baz clocked the 12th fastest time in the final practice session of the weekend, ending up three places behind a resurgent Scott Redding on the factory BMW.