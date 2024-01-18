Subscribe
World Superbike BMW Motorrad launch
News

BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title

Toprak Razgatlioglu feels BMW is “not far behind” its rivals in the World Superbike Championship and will be in a position to fight for the title in 2025.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Razgatlioglu dropped a bombshell last year when he announced he will be ending a four-year relationship with Yamaha to join BMW in WSBK in 2024.

The move attracted a fair bit of scepticism from onlookers, as BMW has struggled to trouble the frontrunners since it returned as a factory to WSBK in 2019. 

Since its comeback, BMW has scored just a single victory in the top level of superbike racing, courtesy of Michael van der Mark in a rain-hit Superpole contest at Portimao in 2021.

Last season, the German manufacturer failed to finish on the podium even once, despite a slump in performance from Kawasaki making it easier to breach the top three spots compared to the previous years.

However, Razgatlioglu is optimistic about the potential of the BMW M1000R based on his initial impressions of the bike, and feels he could be contending for the championship in his second season with the marque.

"We're not far behind," the Turkish rider told Motorsport.com Germany. "I am aware that the first two tracks are difficult. 

“On Phillip Island and in Barcelona you always have to manage the rear tyre. That is a bit difficult, but we will do our best. Things should go better in the races after that. I want to fight for victories on my favorite tracks."

He added: "I want to win the championship for these people. That might not happen in 2024, but it will in 2025. I believe in the bike and I can see how hard everyone is working. That drives me on even more. 

“When I see how the others are working, it spurs me on to work even harder on myself. If we work well together, then hopefully one day we will win the championship together.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Photo by: BMW AG

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Razgatlioglu was able to test BMW’s WSBK contender on three different tracks in December after finishing second in the championship last year with Yamaha.

The M1000RR was repeatedly criticised by his predecessor Scott Redding, who has moved across to the satellite Bonovo team to make way for him at the factory squad.

But Razgatlioglu was actually impressed with how the bike behaved on track, and feels it could be improved further over time.

"Nobody believes in this bike and this brand, but I believe in BMW,” said the 27-year-old. “I am convinced that the bike is really strong.

“The first thing I realised was that the bike is really fast on the straights. That's why I immediately had to grin on my first lap with the BMW.

"I felt a very strong engine braking effect at the entrance to the corner. That's good, because I always had a lot of problems with the engine brake on the Yamaha."

"The engine brake is really strong on the BMW,

"But we still have to tune it better. Because when I brake hard, I can't yet play with the bike as well as I could with the Yamaha."

Razgatlioglu, the 2021 WSBK champion, will get two more test outings in Jerez and Portimao to further hone the bike before the start of the season at Phillip Island on 24-25 February.

"If we work out a good set-up, then I can really enjoy riding,” he said. When we get the engine brake under control, then we can fight!.

"As soon as we have found a set-up for my riding style, we can fight for victories.

"I don't know whether we can fight for the championship this year. I'm concentrating on podiums and race wins for the time being. Let's see how things develop after that.”

shares
comments
Previous article Ex-WSBK and 500cc star Anthony Gobert dies aged 48
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Audi hails "incredible for his age" Sainz after latest Dakar triumph

Audi hails "incredible for his age" Sainz after latest Dakar triumph

Dakar
Dakar

Audi hails "incredible for his age" Sainz after latest Dakar triumph Audi hails "incredible for his age" Sainz after latest Dakar triumph

Dakar 2024: Honda returns to victory lane as Brabec triumphs

Dakar 2024: Honda returns to victory lane as Brabec triumphs

Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2024: Honda returns to victory lane as Brabec triumphs Dakar 2024: Honda returns to victory lane as Brabec triumphs

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Toprak Razgatlioglu
More from
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Bautista's WSBK win streak finally broken after Imola crash

Bautista's WSBK win streak finally broken after Imola crash

World Superbike
Imola

Bautista's WSBK win streak finally broken after Imola crash Bautista's WSBK win streak finally broken after Imola crash

Razgatlioglu joins BMW after Yamaha WSBK departure

Razgatlioglu joins BMW after Yamaha WSBK departure

World Superbike

Razgatlioglu joins BMW after Yamaha WSBK departure Razgatlioglu joins BMW after Yamaha WSBK departure

Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season

Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season

World Superbike

Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season

BMW Motorrad Motorsport
More from
BMW Motorrad Motorsport
Why Redding could be set for BMW reprieve after all

Why Redding could be set for BMW reprieve after all

World Superbike

Why Redding could be set for BMW reprieve after all Why Redding could be set for BMW reprieve after all

Van der Mark adamant BMW seat not under threat from Razgatlioglu

Van der Mark adamant BMW seat not under threat from Razgatlioglu

World Superbike

Van der Mark adamant BMW seat not under threat from Razgatlioglu Van der Mark adamant BMW seat not under threat from Razgatlioglu

Redding losing patience with BMW: “I miss winning”

Redding losing patience with BMW: “I miss winning”

World Superbike
Barcelona

Redding losing patience with BMW: “I miss winning” Redding losing patience with BMW: “I miss winning”

Latest news

Netflix’s NASCAR: Full Speed - release date and drivers featuring in new documentary

Netflix’s NASCAR: Full Speed - release date and drivers featuring in new documentary

NAS NASCAR Cup

Netflix’s NASCAR: Full Speed - release date and drivers featuring in new documentary Netflix’s NASCAR: Full Speed - release date and drivers featuring in new documentary

Moraes: "Being in Al-Attiyah's shoes is a big responsibility"

Moraes: "Being in Al-Attiyah's shoes is a big responsibility"

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Moraes: "Being in Al-Attiyah's shoes is a big responsibility" Moraes: "Being in Al-Attiyah's shoes is a big responsibility"

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session

Is McLaren yet to unlock Norris's full F1 potential?

Is McLaren yet to unlock Norris's full F1 potential?

F1 Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Is McLaren yet to unlock Norris's full F1 potential? Is McLaren yet to unlock Norris's full F1 potential?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe