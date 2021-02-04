Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies confident of Ducati factory support in 2021

shares
comments
Davies confident of Ducati factory support in 2021
By:

Ousted Ducati factory World Superbike rider Chaz Davies says he is confident he will receive the Italian marque's full backing for the upcoming season as he joins satellite team Go Eleven.

Davies was announced as Go Eleven's rider for the 2021 campaign, essentially swapping seats with his replacement in the works Ducati outfit, Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

The move came despite Davies' publicly-stated initial reluctance to consider a switch to a non-factory team once it became clear his seat alongside Scott Redding was in danger.

However, the three-time series runner-up has now clarified that he will be kicking off the new season with the bike he finished 2020 with, and believes it is in "Ducati's interest" to ensure that he has similar access to upgrades as factory riders Redding and Rinaldi.

"The starting point is what I had at the end of 2020, and that was the base of everything, that I would receive the correct material," Davies said in an interview with WorldSBK.com. 

“Quite honestly, if it was anything less than factory support, I probably wouldn’t be sat here today because I’m here to win. I proved I can win, I feel like I deserve the material that I can win on. I’ll be having a factory bike at least at the beginning of the season, and then it depends on the upgrades that come during the season. 

"It's too early to say how it will play out. But if I’m in a very strong position then it’s in the interest of Ducati and myself that I get the full support, same as the factory team.”

Read Also:

Davies concluded his factory Ducati tenure with victory at Estoril last year, and the Welshman admitted thoughts of bowing out of WSBK on a high had crossed his mind.

"There were a few moments where I thought, 'Maybe this is the best way to finish'," he said. "I won the last race, did my job and I could have gone home and kept my head high. But something still burns inside me, and I still have scores to settle and races to win.

"I'm still very passionate about this sport and I still put in the effort that is necessary to bring home those kinds of results. When the day comes that I'm really tired of it, I won't race. But that decision [to retire], I'm not ready to take."

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven checking out his next bike

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven checking out his next bike

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Davies also confirmed he will be with a new crew chief for this season, Pete Jennings, who has previously worked with Alex Lowes at Suzuki and more recently Tom Sykes at BMW.

The 33-year-old says his strong run of form towards the end of last year has given him "belief" he can still be a title contender even on satellite machinery.

"When you score more points than anyone in the last nine races, it shows we have form, we have consistency, and that's what we need for the championship now," Davies said.

"The key is to arrive at the first race with an elevated level. We won the last race, but we can’t rest on that, we’ve got to keep pushing on.

"I believe we can keep fighting for a title as much as anybody else here. We’ve proven it before, I proved it at the end of last year very recently, so there’s definitely still belief there.”

Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic

Previous article

Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

20h
2
Formula 1

Why F1's revolutionary success handicap could change the sport

1h
Latest news
Davies confident of Ducati factory support in 2021
WSBK

Davies confident of Ducati factory support in 2021

1h
Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic
WSBK

Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic

Jan 28, 2021
Camier: Racing had "lost meaning" after recurring injuries
WSBK

Camier: Racing had "lost meaning" after recurring injuries

Jan 23, 2021
Camier named Honda World Superbike team manager
WSBK

Camier named Honda World Superbike team manager

Jan 18, 2021
Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief
WSBK

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief

Jan 17, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike
Jul 9, 2020

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike
May 13, 2020

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike
Apr 23, 2020

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime
WEC / Analysis

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

Mugen Honda set for switch to Dunlop tyres
Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen Honda set for switch to Dunlop tyres

Bamber: Hardpoint EBM showed "great promise" on debut Daytona 24
IMSA / Breaking news

Bamber: Hardpoint EBM showed "great promise" on debut

Trending Today

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

Why F1's revolutionary success handicap could change the sport
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's revolutionary success handicap could change the sport

Latest news

Davies confident of Ducati factory support in 2021
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies confident of Ducati factory support in 2021

Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic

Camier: Racing had "lost meaning" after recurring injuries
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Camier: Racing had "lost meaning" after recurring injuries

Camier named Honda World Superbike team manager
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Camier named Honda World Superbike team manager

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.