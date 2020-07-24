World Superbike cancels UK, Qatar and Dutch rounds

The coronavirus pandemic forced WSBK into altering its 2020 calendar following its February season-opener at Phillip Island in Australia.

The new schedule consists of eight rounds (though two are to be confirmed) with three more at Donington, Assen and Qatar tentatively included as possibilities.

However, due to a resurfacing taking place at Losail later this year, the visit to Qatar – which was originally meant to be the second round of the campaign – looked doubtful.

WSBK promoters Dorna Sports and governing body the FIM have now confirmed the UK, Dutch and Qatar rounds won’t feature this year.

This will be the first time there is no round at Donington, which hosted the very first WSBK round back in 1989.

“The UK Round at Donington Park (previously postponed and To be determined), the Dutch Round at the TT Circuit Assen (previously rescheduled, then postponed and TBD) and the Qatar Round at the Losail International Circuit (previously postponed and TBD) have been cancelled,” and FIM statement read.

“It will be the first time in WorldSBK history that there won’t be a round in the United Kingdom, whilst the TT Circuit Assen has been a permanent fixture on the calendar since 1992, ending a streak of the longest continually serving venue in WorldSBK.”

The 2020 campaign is set to resume next weekend at Jerez with the first of four Spanish rounds scheduled for the rest of the year, with two rounds at Aragon and a round in Barcelona to be held later in the season.

The campaign is set to end with the Argentine round at El Villicum and at Misano, though both of those rounds are marked as TBC on the calendar.