Subscribe
Previous / Yamaha's WSBK options if Razgatlioglu goes to MotoGP
World Superbike News

Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista

Alvaro Bautista has reached an agreement with Ducati to continue racing in the World Superbike Championship in 2024, Motorsport.com has learned.

Germán Garcia Casanova
By:
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Bautista’s future in WSBK has been subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with paddock rumours suggesting that he could decide to hang up his helmet at the end of his current contract in 2023 in order to focus on his family commitments.

However, Ducati has now managed to convince the Spaniard to stay in the series for one more season, with his new deal set to keep him racing until at least just prior to his 40th birthday.

Ducati had a strong argument in its favour during contract negotiations as its Panigale V4 R continues to remain the benchmark in WSBK, giving Bautista a chance to add to his maiden title he won last year.

The 38-year-old has made a dominant start to the 2023 season with eight wins in nine races, making him a clear early favourite for this year’s title fight.

The agreement between both parties was agreed at the round in Assen, but Bautista preferred to wait for his home race in Barcelona this weekend to make it public. 

Bautista wanted the announcement to get the attention it deserves as it could well be his last contract before he finally decides to retire from motorcycle racing.

The news of Bautista signing a new contract with Ducati will be made official at a special press conference on Thursday at Barcelona.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bautista debuted in the 125cc World Championship in 2002 and after several years in the junior ranks, he made the move to MotoGP in 2010 with Suzuki. Bautista would go on to enjoy stints at Honda and Aprilia, scoring three podiums but no wins during his time in the premier class.

He moved across to WSBK in 2019 and took the series by storm by winning his first 11 races, but couldn’t convert his early promise into title victory and subsequently split with Ducati.

Two largely frustrating years at Honda followed before he made a surprise return to Ducati in 2022, replacing BMW-bound Scott Redding.

Despite strong opposition from Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatioglu and Kawasaki star Jonathan Rea, Bautista was finally able to complete unfinished business as he helped Ducati to its first riders’ title since 2011.

shares
comments

Yamaha's WSBK options if Razgatlioglu goes to MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova More from
Germán Garcia Casanova
Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film

Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film

MotoGP

Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film

Why VR46's victory makes Valentino Rossi's legacy immortal

Why VR46's victory makes Valentino Rossi's legacy immortal

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Why VR46's victory makes Valentino Rossi's legacy immortal Why VR46's victory makes Valentino Rossi's legacy immortal

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Alvaro Bautista More from
Alvaro Bautista
Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls

Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls

World Superbike
Assen

Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls

Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble

Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble

World Superbike
Phillip Island

Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble

Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika

Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika

World Superbike
Mandalika

Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Rinaldi to remain at Ducati's WSBK team in 2023

Rinaldi to remain at Ducati's WSBK team in 2023

World Superbike

Rinaldi to remain at Ducati's WSBK team in 2023 Rinaldi to remain at Ducati's WSBK team in 2023

Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash

Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash

World Superbike
Magny-Cours

Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash

Rinaldi dismisses talk Petrucci could take Ducati ride

Rinaldi dismisses talk Petrucci could take Ducati ride

World Superbike

Rinaldi dismisses talk Petrucci could take Ducati ride Rinaldi dismisses talk Petrucci could take Ducati ride

Latest news

Perez: Curing key weakness has unleashed F1 title bid

Perez: Curing key weakness has unleashed F1 title bid

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez: Curing key weakness has unleashed F1 title bid Perez: Curing key weakness has unleashed F1 title bid

Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP

Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP

Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races

Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Kansas

Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe