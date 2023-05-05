Subscribe
Previous / Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista Next / World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener
World Superbike / Barcelona News

Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round

Ducati has been hit with a reduction in engine revs for this weekend’s Barcelona World Superbike round following Alvaro Bautista’s dominant start to the season.

By:
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Series organisers announced on Thursday ahead of the start of track action at the Spanish venue that the all-conquering Ducati V4 R Panigale would have its adjustable rev limit lowered by 250rpm, bringing it down to 15850rpm.

It marks the second time the Bologna marque has been hit with such a decrease, as the V4 R was already reduced from 16350rpm to 16100rpm after three rounds in 2019.

Bautista has got his title defence off to a dominant start with eight wins from the opening nine races of 2023, including a clean sweep last time out at Assen.

Read Also:

Despite the reduction in revs, the V4 R’s rev limit remains the highest of the five manufacturers involved in WSBK, although it is also the only bike which must run to a lower rev limit than its road-going counterpart (which can rev up to 16500rpm).

Paddock insiders say the new rev limit is unlikely to do much to curb Bautista’s dominance, although it could have a bigger impact on the brand’s other riders.

The reigning champion, who has scored 174 of a possible 186 points so far in 2023, has already amassed over twice the number of points of his nearest rival from within the Ducati stable, Motocorsa Racing rider Axel Bassani, who is on 77 points.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki has been handed an increase of 250rpm. The ZX-10RR can now rev up to 14850rpm, a bonus for which the Japanese marque has spent five concession points.

WSBK rev limits as of Barcelona:

Ducati V4 R Panigale - 15850rpm

Honda CBR1000RR-R - 15600rpm

BMW M1000RR - 15500 rpm

Yamaha R1 - 14950rpm

Kawasaki ZX-10RR - 14850rpm

 

shares
comments

Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista

World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener
More from
Sebastian Fränzschky
Yamaha's WSBK options if Razgatlioglu goes to MotoGP

Yamaha's WSBK options if Razgatlioglu goes to MotoGP

World Superbike

Yamaha's WSBK options if Razgatlioglu goes to MotoGP Yamaha's WSBK options if Razgatlioglu goes to MotoGP

Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls

Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls

World Superbike
Assen

Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls Bautista promises quick decision on future as retirement talk swirls

Does Ducati dominance threaten to undo WSBK's progress?

Does Ducati dominance threaten to undo WSBK's progress?

World Superbike
Villicum

Does Ducati dominance threaten to undo WSBK's progress? Does Ducati dominance threaten to undo WSBK's progress?

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener

World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener

World Superbike
Barcelona

World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener

Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista

Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista

World Superbike

Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista

Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika

Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika

World Superbike
Mandalika

Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika Bautista not anxious to seal WSBK title early in Mandalika

Latest news

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash cuts Q3 short

F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash cuts Q3 short

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash cuts Q3 short F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash cuts Q3 short

Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?

Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1? Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?

Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner

Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe