Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction

The Italian marque's all-conquering V4 R Panigale will now only be able to rev to 15600rpm, instead of 15850rpm as previously.

Ducati began the year at 16100rpm, but eight wins from the opening nine races of the year for Bautista prompted organisers to drop the V4 R by 250rpm from May's Barcelona round.

However, this made little difference to Bautista's performances, with the Spaniard going on to score trebles at both Barcelona and Misano, as well as two more wins in the two feature races at Donington Park.

As such, Bautista holds a commanding 93-point lead ahead of nearest rival Toprak Razgatlioglu at the halfway point of the season.

Kawasaki has also elected to spend five concession points on a second 250rpm increase of the season, having previously done so ahead of the Barcelona round.

The ZX-10RR can now rev at 15100rpm instead of 14850rpm as previously.

While Bautista continues to dominate, lead Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea sits fourth in the standings behind Razgatlioglu and Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli, with no wins so far this season.

Razgatlioglu remains the only rider besides Bautista to have won a race this year with Superpole race triumphs at Mandalika and Donington.

WSBK rev limits as of Imola:

Ducati V4 R Panigale - 15600rpm

Honda CBR1000RR-R - 15600rpm

BMW M1000RR - 15500rpm

Kawasaki ZX-10RR - 15100rpm

Yamaha R1 - 14950rpm