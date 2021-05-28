Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year
World Superbike / Estoril Practice report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday

By:

Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu topped both practice sessions on Friday ahead of this weekend’s World Superbike round at Estoril, as several satellite riders broke inside the top 10.

Much like the previous weekend's Aragon season opener, the day's quickest time was set in the morning FP1 session, with Razgatlioglu again setting the overall pace on the Yamaha M1.

Factory Ducati rider Scott Redding led early in FP1 with a time of 1m39.277s, before Razgatlioglu lowered the benchmark to 1m37.883s.

Redding returned on top 20 minutes into the session after posting a 1m37.624s flyer, before a flurry of laptimes in the dying minutes changed the order at the top again.

Kawasaki's Alex Lowes was the first rider to usurp Redding from the top spot with a 1m37.604s, before teammate Jonathan Rea managed to find another tenth of a second to make it a one-two for the Japanese marque.

However, Razgatlioglu then managed to gain a whopping half a second on his final attempt, lapping the circuit in 1m36.920s to comfortably end the day the quickest of all.

The Turkish rider's afternoon effort of 1m37.284s would have also been good enough for the overall fastest time of Friday, such was his advantage over the rest of the field in both sessions.

The closest challenger to Razgatlioglu was Redding, who improved to a 1m37.334s in the afternoon to end up second overall ahead of Kawasaki duo Rea and Lowes.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished third in FP2 and fifth overall on the second factory Ducati with a time of 1m37.815s, with Garrett Gerloff ending up sixth for GRT Yamaha.

BMW satellite riders Eugene Laverty and Jonas Folger impressed with their pace on Friday, finishing fifth and seventh respectively in FP1 and also featuring inside the top 10 in the afternoon.

Factory BMW rider Tom Sykes did manage to beat both of them in FP2, but his time of 1m38.039s was slower than their best efforts from the morning effort.

GoEleven Ducati rider Chaz Davies finished sixth and 15th in the two sessions with a best time of 1m37.896s set in FP1.

Honda had a difficult day in Portugal with Leon Haslam finishing 12th in both sessions and Alvaro Bautista suffering a total of three crashes, ending up 14th and 13th in FP1 and FP2 respectively.

Michael van der Mark, competing in his second event for BMW after leaving Yamaha over the winter, set a best time of 1m38.293s to end up 11th quickest in the afternoon.

The second session of the day was red flagged with less than three minutes left on the clock when GRT's Kohta Nozane crashed heavily at Turn 13 in a highside incident. Following medical checks, he has been declared fit for the rest of the weekend.

Estoril WSBK - FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'36.920
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'37.501 0.581
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'37.604 0.684
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'37.624 0.704
5 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'37.853 0.933
6 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'37.896 0.976
7 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 1'37.941 1.021
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'38.074 1.154
9 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'38.170 1.250
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'38.246 1.326
Estoril WSBK - FP2 results

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'37.284
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'37.334 0.050
3 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'37.815 0.531
4 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'37.826 0.542
5 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'37.831 0.547
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'37.836 0.552
7 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'38.039 0.755
8 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'38.123 0.839
9 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 1'38.140 0.856
10 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'38.254 0.970
11 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 1'38.293 1.009
12 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'38.427 1.143
13 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'38.469 1.185
14 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 1'38.483 1.199
15 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'38.644 1.360
16 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'38.710 1.426
17 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'38.716 1.432
18 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 1'39.036 1.752
19 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 1'39.237 1.953
20 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 1'39.723 2.439
21 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Kawasaki 1'40.878 3.594
22 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 1'41.205 3.921
Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year

Previous article

Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year
Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Author Rachit Thukral

