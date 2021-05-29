Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike / Estoril Race report

Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

By:
News Editor

Ducati rider Scott Redding secured victory in the first victory of the Estoril World Superbike weekend after gambling on Pirelli's soft-compound SCX rear tyre.

Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

From second on the grid, Redding seized the lead from Kawasaki rival Jonathan Rea at the start of the 21-lap contest and led for the duration, securing his second race win in a row.

Both Redding and Toprak Razgatlioglu, starting third on his Yamaha, went for the SCX rear tyre (designed for WSBK's shorter Superpole races), while poleman Rea went for the standard SC1 tyre option.

The extra grip off the line allowed Redding and Razgatlioglu to pass Rea and move into the top two positions, and they would ultimately finish in that order with Rea in third place.

Razgatlioglu appeared poised to attack Redding in the closing stages but couldn't find a way by the Ducati rider, and had to focus on fending off Rea in the battle for second late on.

Redding crossed the line with 0.877s in hand over Razgatlioglu in the final reckoning, with Rea just a further 0.038s back.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the second works Ducati, also using the SCX rear, temporarily demoted championship leader Rea to fourth, but was repassed on the third lap.

Rinaldi was eventually caught by the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff, who passed for fourth place on lap 18.

Chaz Davies charged his way through from a lowly 15th on the grid aboard his Go Eleven Ducati to finish a solid sixth, ahead of the lead works BMW of Michael van der Mark.

Alvaro Bautista was eighth aboard the best of the Hondas, followed by the Barni Ducati of MotoGP convert Tito Rabat and the second factory Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli.

Tom Sykes (BMW) ended up in a disappointing 14th place after starting in the middle of the second row, while Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) likewise failed to capitalise on his grid slot, finishing 13th behind the second Honda of Leon Haslam.

Both Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), who started 10th after losing his best lap in qualifying, and Eugene Laverty (RC Squadra BMW) crashed out at Turn 7.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 21
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 21 0.877
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 21 0.915
4 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 21 9.518
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 21 13.636
6 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 21 17.177
7 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 21 19.316
8 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 21 20.185
9 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 21 25.625
10 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 21 27.772
11 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 21 30.349
12 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 21 35.722
13 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 21 35.885
14 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 21 36.887
15 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 21 45.434
16 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 21 46.472
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 21 51.132
18 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 21 1'09.888
19 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 21 1'09.903
20 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 21 1'26.686
23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 15
76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Kawasaki 7
Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Author Jamie Klein

