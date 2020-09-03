Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Aragon II / Breaking news

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon

shares
comments
MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon
By:

Reigning MotoE champion Matteo Ferrari will make his World Superbike debut in this weekend's second Aragon round, replacing the injured Leandro Mercado.

Ferrari, who won the inaugural season of MotoGP's all-electric support category last year, will take over Motocorsa Racing's solo Ducati Panigale V4 R while Mercado recovers from the cervical sprain he suffered in last weekend's Aragon round.

Mercado suffered a crash on the opening lap of the Superpole race after a coming together with BMW Tom Sykes, and sat out the day's second full-length race as a result.

The Argentinian rider is set to return at the following round at Barcelona.

Motocorsa team manager Lorenzo Mauri said: "I know very well that he [Mercado] wanted to take part in the entire weekend, but my fear is primarily his health. 

"I don’t want to risk compromising next weekend by straining his left ankle; I prefer to stop it now and return it to 100 percent in the next round on the track in Barcelona where we will continue the work done so far.

"Tati will return to Italy to begin the necessary medical treatments and treatments to ensure his complete recovery."

Mercado's best result of the 2020 season so far has been a 10th place in Portimao, and he lies 18th in the riders' standings having also missed the Phillip Island opener.

Ferrari kicked off his MotoE title defence in Jerez in July with a second-place finish, but crashed out of the following race at the same track and lies sixth in the standings.

Leandro Mercado, Motocorsa Racing

Leandro Mercado, Motocorsa Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move

Previous article

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Aragon II
Drivers Matteo Ferrari
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars

Two LMP2s for Road Atlanta as Performance Tech withdraws
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Two LMP2s for Road Atlanta as Performance Tech withdraws

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Top 50: Best-looking F1 cars of all time
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Top 50: Best-looking F1 cars of all time

Latest news

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move

Honda still chasing "real target" after Aragon podium
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Honda still chasing "real target" after Aragon podium

Redding: Fourth place at Aragon "not acceptable"
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Redding: Fourth place at Aragon "not acceptable"

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

2
World Superbike

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon

40m
3
Supercars

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars

4
IMSA

Two LMP2s for Road Atlanta as Performance Tech withdraws

3h
5
Formula 1

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return

Latest news

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon
WSBK

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move
WSBK

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move

Honda still chasing "real target" after Aragon podium
WSBK

Honda still chasing "real target" after Aragon podium

Redding: Fourth place at Aragon "not acceptable"
WSBK

Redding: Fourth place at Aragon "not acceptable"

MIE Honda scales down to one bike after Althea split
WSBK

MIE Honda scales down to one bike after Althea split

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.