Gardner gets second World Superbike season with GRT Yamaha

Remy Gardner will stay in the World Superbike championship for 2024 after extending his agreement with GRT Yamaha.

Jamie Klein
Gardner, the son of 1987 500cc champion Wayne, will again partner Dominique Aegerter at the satellite Yamaha squad next season.

Aegerter's contract extension with Yamaha was announced last month without any official mention of which team he would ride for, but he is now confirmed to be staying at GRT.

That follows the news that six-time WSBK champion Jonathan Rea will be joining the Iwata manufacturer's works line-up alongside Andrea Locatelli in place of BMW-bound Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Yamaha Europe road racing manager Andrea Dosoli said: "We are happy to be able to announce the extension of our partnership with Remy, and to finalise an unchanged rider line up at the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team for the 2024 season.

"We can see both the talent and the potential that Remy possesses and, although it’s been something of an inconsistent debut season for him in WorldSBK so far, we remain confident that we can achieve our goals together during the remainder of this season and the next.

"With Remy now onboard, we are looking forward to what promises to be an exciting 2024 season, which Yamaha will be contesting with an incredibly strong line-up, with the four riders racing for the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK and GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK teams counting 11 world championship titles between them.

"This exceptional rider line up comes with significant responsibility for Yamaha, but we are committed to providing a competitive package that matches the talent of our riders and we have secured the resources and support required.”

 

Gardner made the switch to WSBK this year after a single season in MotoGP with the Tech 3 KTM squad, which followed his title-winning campaign in Moto2 with the Austrian marque in 2021.

The Sydney native sits 12th in the standings ahead of this weekend's Magny-Cours round with best finishes of sixth place at both Assen and Most.

"I am really thrilled to announce my renewal with Yamaha for the 2024 season and I believe we have a promising future together," commented Gardner.

"Next year will be my second year with the R1, and I couldn't be happier with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team. With an additional year of experience under our belts, I have high hopes for our performance.

"I already feel right at home, so it's a great feeling to continue this journey, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to Yamaha for this fantastic opportunity."

