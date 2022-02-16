Listen to this article

The British rider, 38, had been exploring his options in a range of series since losing his factory Honda WSBK ride to Spanish rookie pairing Iker Leucona and Xavi Vierge for 2022.

A reunion with Kawasaki, with which he won the 2018 BSB title before moving to WSBK with the marque, had been mooted for the 38-year-old veteran.

While there was a possibility to remain in WSBK aboard a satellite ZX-10RR riding for the Pedercini Racing squad, Haslam has elected to return to domestic competition instead and chase a second crown in BSB with Kawasaki outfit Lee Hardy Racing.

“I’m super excited to be back in the British Championship and also to be back with Kawasaki," said Haslam, who is embarking on his third BSB stint. "It’s been a tough few years racing in the world championship, so it’s going to be great back in front of my home crowd once again!

“I am really confident in the team that Lee Hardy and everyone has put together for the season and the support that we have for this year.

"I don’t think I will have it as easy as I did in 2018, but at the same time I am looking forward to the challenge and I am really confident that we can get Kawasaki back to winning ways in the British Championship.”

Haslam takes the place of Ryan Vickers at the one-bike Lee Hardy squad, which is set for a rebranding this season after running under the 'RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki' banner in 2021.

The team's most successful campaign came in 2018, when now-Moto2 rider Jake Dixon finished runner-up to Haslam.

"I am very excited to have signed an agreement with Leon as he has proven what an asset he can be to a team, and we look forward to building a strong partnership together," said team owner Lee Hardy.

“We have both had amazing success with the Kawasaki brand. Leon last won the championship in 2018 with Kawasaki, and in that same year the Lee Hardy Racing team finished second to him, also on Kawasaki machinery.

"We both have forged a great alliance with Kawasaki and I see this as an incredible opportunity to fight for the championship again.”

Haslam is set to be joined in BSB by another WSBK refugee in the form of Tom Sykes, who will ride for the Paul Bird Motorsport Ducati team.