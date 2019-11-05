Honda reveals new WSBK model, confirms Haslam

The CBR1000RR-R SP, which was revealed at the EICMA show in Milan on Tuesday, replaces the outgoing Fireblade that was campaigned in WSBK from 2017 to 2019.

It features MotoGP-inspired aerodynamic wings, much like Ducati's recently-introduced Panigale V4 R, as well as semi-active front forks and a power output 13 percent higher than that of its predecessor, while weighing in at 201kg.

The introduction of the new bike coincides with Honda putting in place a new structure for its factory WSBK team for the 2020 season under the direct control of HRC.

Honda nominally returned to WSBK as a full-factory entity in 2019 after 17 years away, but the squad was run by the Althea and Moriwaki teams and struggled to be competitive.

Leon Camier, who spent a significant proportion of the season on the sidelines injured, ended up 17th in the standings with a best finish of seventh at Magny-Cours, while his teammate Ryuichi Kiyonari - returning to WSBK after a decade away - was 19th.

Bautista was confirmed as Honda's lead rider back in September, the Spaniard parting ways with Ducati after just one season, while Haslam has been lured away from Kawasaki to join the 2019 runner-up on the second works Fireblade.

“I am excited about the possibility of joining the HRC project and the new bike as well,” said Haslam. “It is a dream come true and I just can’t wait to get out there and get on the bike.

"From my side, just the thought of HRC coming back into the paddock was intriguing by itself, there was a lot of secrecy about what it was and what the bike was. For me, to have the opportunity and to be involved with it is definitely something that I was aiming for.

"The aim is always to win; Honda and HRC have not come here to finish second, that is for sure.

"Obviously, it is a new bike and a new team to the championship, so testing is going to be very important. I’m pretty confident we can hit the ground running and Phillip Island is one of my favourite tracks where we kick off in February, so it is not long to wait.”

Haslam had an offer to remain within the Kawasaki fold despite being replaced by Alex Lowes in its factory WSBK outfit, but eventually chose to reunite with Honda, having previously raced for the Stiggy Honda team in 2009 and Ten Kate in 2013-14.

All-Japan Superbike rider Takumi Takahashi had originally been set to join Bautista at the works HRC team before it became clear that Haslam would be available.

Takahashi will still move to WSBK as part of the satellite MIE Racing outfit, alongside another yet-to-be-confirmed rider.

2020 WSBK line-up so far: