Although third practice and qualifying took place in the dry, a heavy downpour following the World Supersport race meant the opening WSBK race could not go ahead at 3pm local time as scheduled.

With little sign of the rain abating, organisers announced an initial one-hour delay before finally admitting defeat.

It means both full-distance races of the weekend will be held on Sunday, with the shorter Superpole race being axed. Race 1 will now take place at 11am local time (GMT +8), with Race 2 following at 3pm.

This is the second time this year the Superpole race has been cancelled, after organisers took a similar decision during September's Jerez round following the death of World Supersport 300 rider Dean Berta Vinales.

With only 50 points now available for the remainder of the weekend, it comes as a boost to Toprak Razgatlioglu's chances of beating reigning champion Jonathan Rea to the title.

Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu had beaten Rea to pole earlier on Saturday, and with a lead of 30 points coming to Indonesia, the Turkish rider now just needs to score 21 points across Sunday's races to guarantee himself the title - the equivalent of a fifth- and a sixth-place finish.

A victory in the opening race would guarantee Razgatlioglu the title, even if Rea finishes second.