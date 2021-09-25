Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale
World Superbike / Jerez Qualifying report

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole

By:

Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed pole position for the Jerez round of the World Superbike Championship, edging out the Kawasakis of Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea in a tightly-contested qualifying.

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole

Razgatlioglu arrived in qualifying with the fastest time of the weekend, set in FP3 this morning, but it was quickly usurped by Andrea Locatelli on the sister Yamaha with a 1m39.368s.

Lowes moved the goalposts further by posting a time of 1m38.730s, with Rea joining him on the provisional front row with a lap that was just 0.005s slower than his teammate.

With five minutes to go, the Kawasaki duo and Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi were the only riders to break the 1m39s barrier, while Razgatlioglu slipped outside the top 10 with his previous time of 1m40.355s.

A Kawasaki 1-2 on the grid appeared certain when Lowes and Rea managed to find more on their second runs, with the former improving to a 1m38.539s to put himself on provisional pole for the opening race later on Saturday.

However, Razgatloglu spoiled the party of Kawasaki right at the end of qualifying, setting a blistering time in the final sector to deny Lowes a first pole in WSBK since Assen in 2018.

Although the Turkish rider had trailed Lowes in the opening three sectors, he was able to beat the British rider by 0.027s over the course of the entire lap to secure his second-ever pole position in the championship.

Rea, who enjoyed an unbeaten run in qualifying in the opening eight rounds of the season, ended up third on the grid with a time of 1m38.661s - just over a tenth down on his title rival Razgatlioglu.

Scott Redding qualified fourth in the best of the Ducatis, a further 0.047s off the ultimate pace, with teammate Rinaldi and Yamaha’s Locatelli joining him on the second row.

Making his return to WSBK in place of the injured Chaz Davies, ex-MotoGP racer Loris Baz was the top independent rider in seventh on the Go Eleven Ducati, beating the factory Hondas of Leon Haslam and Alvaro Bautista with a time of 1m39.747s.

The top 10 was rounded out by Garrett Gerloff on the Go Eleven Ducati.

The BMW marque had a low-key outing in qualifying, with Michael van der Mark the best of the runners in 13th on the factory bike.

He was closely followed by Jonas Folger, riding for the satellite Bonovo MGM team, and Eugene Laverty - who is deputising for Tom Sykes following his crash in the Barcelona race last week.

Ahead of qualifying, it was announced that Puccetti Kawasaki rider Lucas Mahias will sit out the rest of the season after a crash in Assen in July left him with a broken left scaphoid.

Although Mahias has contested every WSBK round since then and even took part in Jerez practice on Friday, the Frenchman has decided to skip the final three rounds of the season to fully recover from injuries.

Puccetti will announce a replacement for Mahias in due course.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'38.512
2 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'38.539 0.027
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'38.614 0.102
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'38.661 0.149
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'38.860 0.348
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'39.056 0.544
7 11 France Loris Baz
Ducati 1'39.322 0.810
8 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'39.423 0.911
9 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'39.609 1.097
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'39.747 1.235
11 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 1'40.023 1.511
12 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'40.081 1.569
13 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 1'40.092 1.580
14 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 1'40.121 1.609
15 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'40.206 1.694
16 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 1'40.273 1.761
17 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 1'40.367 1.855
18 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati 1'40.433 1.921
19 17 Germany Marvin Fritz
Yamaha 1'40.490 1.978
20 7 Italy Andrea Mantovani
Kawasaki 1'40.795 2.283
21 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 1'41.030 2.518
22 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 1'41.255 2.743
23 83 Australia Lachlan Epis
Kawasaki 1'42.626 4.114
View full results
shares
comments
WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale

Previous article

WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

4 h
2
Vintage

1956 Indy 500 winner Pat Flaherty dies at 76

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NASCAR Cup

Titanic improvement in the track-drying system

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole
WSBK

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole

57m
WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale
WSBK

WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale

2 h
Jerez WSBK: Rea leads the way in Friday practice at Jerez
WSBK

Jerez WSBK: Rea leads the way in Friday practice at Jerez

20 h
Opinion: Why Davies was the right rider in the wrong era
WSBK

Opinion: Why Davies was the right rider in the wrong era

23 h
Davies was "super-close" to retiring after 2020 WSBK season
Video Inside
WSBK

Davies was "super-close" to retiring after 2020 WSBK season

Sep 24, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Davies was 00:51
World Superbike
Sep 24, 2021

WSBK: Davies was "super-close" to retiring after 2020 season

WSBK: Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda line-up 00:38
World Superbike
Sep 16, 2021

WSBK: Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda line-up

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch 00:46
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team 00:47
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion 00:40
World Superbike
Sep 5, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale
World Superbike

WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Russian GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Trending Today

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

1956 Indy 500 winner Pat Flaherty dies at 76
Vintage Vintage

1956 Indy 500 winner Pat Flaherty dies at 76

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Titanic improvement in the track-drying system
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Titanic improvement in the track-drying system

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

Latest news

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole
World Superbike World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole

WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale
World Superbike World Superbike

WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale

Jerez WSBK: Rea leads the way in Friday practice at Jerez
World Superbike World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Rea leads the way in Friday practice at Jerez

Opinion: Why Davies was the right rider in the wrong era
World Superbike World Superbike

Opinion: Why Davies was the right rider in the wrong era

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.