Previous
Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles

shares
comments
Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 12:42 PM

Scott Redding doubled up at Jerez with victory in the second World Superbike feature race to increase his championship lead as reigning champion Jonathan Rea struggled to sixth.

WSBK rookie Redding bagged his first win in Saturday’s feature race and added another podium to his tally in Sunday’s Superpole race to take a nine-point standings lead ahead of the final outing in Spain.

As was the case in the previous two races, Kawasaki’s Rea grabbed the holeshot at the start – this time from pole by virtue of his Superpole race win – ahead of Redding and Ten Kate’s Loris Baz.

Redding would find a way past Rea at the start of the second lap, with Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu up to third having started 10th and having crashed on the sighting lap prior to the race.

Redding put a second between himself and Rea as they started the fourth tour, which extended by a further half a second over the fifth lap. 

The Kawasaki rider appeared to be struggling with his ZX-10RR and would soon slip behind the sister Ducati of Chaz Davies, who had cleared Razgatlioglu on the third lap.

Rea soon came under attack from Razgatlioglu, with the Yamaha coming through at the start of lap six – though was forced to fight back through Turn 7 and 9 after Alex Lowes made a failed passing bid on the pair of them at Turn 6 and forced the Turkish rider out wide.

Razgatlioglu made a move on Rea stick two laps later at Turn 6 and quickly pulled away into a safe third spot. 

At the front, Davies managed to cut Redding’s lead down to 1.7s at half distance – though Redding soon responded to get the gap back to over two seconds for an untroubled run to the chequered flag.

Davies secured his first podium of the 2020 season and the 90th of his career to complete a Ducati 1-2, with Razgatlioglu grabbing another third-place finish.

Rea’s woes continued as the race wore on, with Go Eleven Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi and then the sister KRT bike of Lowes demoting the world champion to sixth.

Rinaldi equalled his best WSBK result in fourth, ahead of Lowes and Rea, while Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark was seventh.

Alvaro Bautista was top Honda runner at the chequered flag in eighth ahead of Barni Ducati’s Marco Melandri and the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff.

Redding’s championship lead now stands at 24 points over Rea heading to next weekend’s third round in Portugal. 

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati -
2 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 3.082
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 5.472
4 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 8.709
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 10.772
6 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 12.501
7 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 13.760
8 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 17.472
9 33 Italy Marco Melandri
Ducati 19.938
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 21.375
11 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 23.555
12 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 28.209
13 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Kawasaki 29.128
14 11 Germany Sandro Cortese
Kawasaki 35.062
15 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Ducati 35.269
16 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo
Yamaha 38.450
17 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 44.444
18 77 Chile Maximilian Scheib
Kawasaki 45.370
19 63 Italy Lorenzo Gabellini
Honda
20 France Sylvain Barrier
Ducati
23 France Christophe Ponsson
Aprilia
50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW
13 Japan Takumi Takahashi
Honda
View full results
