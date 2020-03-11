Jerez WSBK round pushed back to October

The novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the MotoGP calendar over the past week, with the Qatar season opener (aside from Moto2 and Moto3) cancelled, the Thailand, Austin and Argentine races all postponed to later in the year.

On Wednesday afternoon MotoGP and WSBK promoters Dorna Sports and governing body the FIM confirmed Argentina has been moved from its April 19 date just a day after it was confirmed as the new season opener.

Not long after that announcement was made, Dorna and the FIM announced changes to the WSBK schedule.

After Qatar – which was due to run this weekend – was cancelled, the next round was set to be the first Spanish round at Jerez from March 27-29.

This has been pushed back to October 23-25, while the changes to the MotoGP calendar have forced the French round (which would have clashed with the Aragon MotoGP race) to be moved back a week to October 2-4.

At present, the second round of the 2020 WSBK season will now be staged at Assen from April 17-19.

WSBK was able to get its season underway at Phillip Island two weeks ago with Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu and Kawasaki duo Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes sharing the victories.

KRT new boy Lowes leads the standings by 12 points from series rookie and ex-MotoGP rider Scott Redding on the Ducati.

Revised 2020 WSBK calendar:

Date Venue February 28-March 1 Phillip Island March 13-15 Losail - postponed but no new date assigned April 17-19 Assen May 8-10 Imola May 22-24 Aragon June 12-14 Misano July 3-5 Donington Park July 31-August 2 Oschersleben September 4-6 Portimao September 18-20 Catalunya October 2-4 Magny-Cours October 9-11 El Villicum October 23-25 Jerez

