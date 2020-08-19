Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
22 Aug
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Barcelona / Breaking news

Ex-MotoGP racer Folger to make Barcelona WSBK debut

shares
comments
Ex-MotoGP racer Folger to make Barcelona WSBK debut
By:
Aug 19, 2020, 10:38 AM

Ex-MotoGP rider Jonas Folger will make his World Superbike debut in next month's Barcelona round, as he targets a full-time move to the series.

The 27-year-old German will ride a privateer Yamaha YZF-R1 for the MGM Racing squad as a one-off at the Spanish track on September 19-20.

It will mark his first world championship outing since last year's Austrian Grand Prix, the last of five appearances for the Petronas Sprinta Moto2 outfit.

Folger kicked off his Superbike career with a double-win in the season opener of the German-based IDM series at Assen last weekend, and says it's his intention to make the step up to the world championship next year.

“I want to come back to world championship [level] and, I’ve also had some wildcards in Moto2 but I wasn’t feeling great in the smaller categories," he told the official WSBK website.

"I knew that if I want to come back to racing in any category, then I need to come back and race a 1000cc bike and a Superbike, as that is what I can do well. That’s why my new goal is to go to World Superbike and I will do everything that I can to be good in Barcelona.”

Read Also:

Sometime 125cc and Moto2 race winner Folger made 13 starts with the Tech 3 Yamaha MotoGP team in 2017, finishing second at his home round at the Sachsenring, but was forced to abandon his campaign after being diagnosed with Gilbert's syndrome.

He then spent most of 2018 on the sidelines before being hired as Yamaha's European MotoGP test rider for 2019, but he was ousted after just a handful of appearances on the M1.

Last year it was announced Folger would make wildcards at Assen, Oschersleben and Barcelona, but the first two tracks were ultimately scratched from the 2020 WSBK calendar in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Jonas Folger, Yamaha Factory Racing

Jonas Folger, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Estoril to replace Misano as 2020 WSBK finale

Previous article

Estoril to replace Misano as 2020 WSBK finale
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Barcelona
Drivers Jonas Folger
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"

Rossi reveals he “didn’t even see” Morbidelli’s flying bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi reveals he “didn’t even see” Morbidelli’s flying bike

Ezpeleta not ruling out reduced 2021 MotoGP calendar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ezpeleta not ruling out reduced 2021 MotoGP calendar

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news
13m

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad

Webber, Hulkenberg 'too tall' for Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Webber, Hulkenberg 'too tall' for Ferrari

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop

Latest news

Ex-MotoGP racer Folger to make Barcelona WSBK debut
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news
48m

Ex-MotoGP racer Folger to make Barcelona WSBK debut

Estoril to replace Misano as 2020 WSBK finale
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Estoril to replace Misano as 2020 WSBK finale

Ramos in for injured Cortese at Pedercini Kawasaki
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Ramos in for injured Cortese at Pedercini Kawasaki

Argentina World Superbike round cancelled
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Argentina World Superbike round cancelled

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Roush Fenway's Jack Roush says pandemic "has really hit us hard"

2
MotoGP

Rossi reveals he “didn’t even see” Morbidelli’s flying bike

3
MotoGP

Ezpeleta not ruling out reduced 2021 MotoGP calendar

4
IndyCar

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

5
FIA F3

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad

13m

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Latest news

Ex-MotoGP racer Folger to make Barcelona WSBK debut
WSBK

Ex-MotoGP racer Folger to make Barcelona WSBK debut

Estoril to replace Misano as 2020 WSBK finale
WSBK

Estoril to replace Misano as 2020 WSBK finale

Ramos in for injured Cortese at Pedercini Kawasaki
WSBK

Ramos in for injured Cortese at Pedercini Kawasaki

Argentina World Superbike round cancelled
WSBK

Argentina World Superbike round cancelled

Redding relieved to get "tough" Portimao weekend over with
WSBK

Redding relieved to get "tough" Portimao weekend over with

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.