Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Oettl in the frame for 2022 World Superbike promotion
World Superbike News

Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season

By:

One-time MotoGP race starter Kohta Nozane has signed a new contract to continue with Yamaha in the World Superbike Championship in 2022

Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season

The announcement didn’t specify which team Nozane will ride for next year, but it is expected that the 25-year-old will remain with the satellite GRT squad for a second season alongside American racer Garrett Gerloff.

Nozane made his debut in WSBK this year after a dominant run in the Japan All-Japan Superbike Championship in 2020, beating Honda’s Ryuichi Kiyonari to the title.

Results have been hard to come by for the Japanese rider on the world stage, with a 10th place finish in the final race at Barcelona his best result so far this season.

But Yamaha Europe road racing manager Andrea Dosoli recently hinted in an interview with Motorsport.com last month that Nozane deserves another chance in WSBK, expecting him to make significant strides if he gets to complete another season on the Yamaha R1.

Ahead of this weekend’s penultimate round in Argentina, Yamaha has now confirmed that Nozane will remain with the manufacturer in 2022, buoyed by the progress he has made through his rookie campaign.

“Kohta has shown some really great progress throughout his first season in the WorldSBK championship,” said Dosoli.

“It is not easy to adapt to the new circuits, ones that most of the grid are familiar with, new tyres and a different bike to what he was used to. 

“Despite this, we’ve been impressed with the way in which he has improved, and he showed some promising performances in recent races. 

“Next year, we are confident Kohta will be able to achieve the next level, fighting regularly in the top 10 like he has shown he can do in some races this year. So we’re very happy to have him on board with us for another season.”

With just two rounds and six races to run, Nozane sits 14th in the overall standings and third among all rookies, behind factory Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli and Motocorsa Ducati’s Axel Bassani.

Kohta Nozane, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Kohta Nozane, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Oettl in the frame for 2022 World Superbike promotion

Previous article

Oettl in the frame for 2022 World Superbike promotion
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

9 h
2
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

3
World Rallycross

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

5
MotoGP

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive

Latest news
Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season
WSBK

Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season

56m
Oettl in the frame for 2022 World Superbike promotion
WSBK

Oettl in the frame for 2022 World Superbike promotion

Oct 7, 2021
Redding aiming "to pick up the pieces" in WSBK title battle
WSBK

Redding aiming "to pick up the pieces" in WSBK title battle

Oct 6, 2021
Gerloff takes no satisfaction from improved Portimao form
WSBK

Gerloff takes no satisfaction from improved Portimao form

Oct 5, 2021
Rea's 24-point deficit to Razgatlioglu "feels like nothing"
WSBK

Rea's 24-point deficit to Razgatlioglu "feels like nothing"

Oct 5, 2021
Latest videos
Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Will Buxton on WSBK Portuguese Round 12:47
World Superbike
Oct 6, 2021

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Will Buxton on WSBK Portuguese Round

WSBK: Razgatlioglu says he is unmoved by Rea criticism 01:05
World Superbike
Oct 4, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu says he is unmoved by Rea criticism

WSBK: Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash 00:41
World Superbike
Oct 4, 2021

WSBK: Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes 00:46
World Superbike
Oct 3, 2021

WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again 05:04
World Superbike
Oct 3, 2021

WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders  Norisring
Video Inside
DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to pole for finale Norisring
DTM

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to pole for finale

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Kohta Nozane More from
Kohta Nozane
Yamaha: Nozane deserves "another chance" in WSBK next year
World Superbike

Yamaha: Nozane deserves "another chance" in WSBK next year

Who could replace Folger at Tech 3 in 2018?
MotoGP

Who could replace Folger at Tech 3 in 2018?

Rossi tips super-sub Nozane for big MotoGP future Japanese GP
MotoGP

Rossi tips super-sub Nozane for big MotoGP future

GRT Racing Team More from
GRT Racing Team
Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona Barcelona
World Superbike

Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona

Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea Aragon
World Superbike

Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea

GRT Yamaha announces all-new 2020 WSBK line-up
World Superbike

GRT Yamaha announces all-new 2020 WSBK line-up

Trending Today

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day
World Rallycross World Rallycross

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive
MotoGP MotoGP

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

Tech analysis: The 15 major design features of the Haas F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech analysis: The 15 major design features of the Haas F1 car

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Latest news

Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season
World Superbike World Superbike

Nozane to remain with Yamaha in WSBK next season

Oettl in the frame for 2022 World Superbike promotion
World Superbike World Superbike

Oettl in the frame for 2022 World Superbike promotion

Redding aiming "to pick up the pieces" in WSBK title battle
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding aiming "to pick up the pieces" in WSBK title battle

Gerloff takes no satisfaction from improved Portimao form
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff takes no satisfaction from improved Portimao form

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.