Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini WSBK team
World Superbike News

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

By:

Tech 3 KTM MotoGP outcast Iker Lecuona has reached a deal to join Honda’s factory World Superbike effort for the 2022 season, Motorsport.com has learned.

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

Along with current Tech 3 stablemate Danilo Petrucci, Lecuona was left in the cold by KTM following the Austrian marque’s decision to promote current Moto2 riders Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner next season.

The Spaniard has been linked to one of the vacant rides at what is currently known as Petronas SRT, which will quit MotoGP at end of 2021 but will be reborn under new ownership next year, as well as a move to WSBK and a potential return to Moto2.

It’s understood Honda set its sights on recruiting Lecuona after losing Alvaro Bautista, who is returning to Ducati after a two-season spell with the Japanese manufacturer.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Aragon MotoGP race, Lecuona confirmed his future had been secured, without giving any further details.

Lecuona moved up to the premier class in 2020 after riding KTM machinery in the preceding seasons in Moto2, finishing 12th overall both years with a sole victory at Valencia in 2018.

However, Lecuona's results in MotoGP so far have proved to be rather underwhelming, with a sixth-place finish in the second Austria race the best result he's managed in the class so far.

He currently sits 19th in the standings on 33 points, two places and three points behind teammate and former factory Ducati rider Petrucci.

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lecuona is set to form part of an entirely new Honda line-up for 2022, likely leaving no room within the squad for Bautista’s current teammate Leon Haslam.

Haslam, the 2018 British Superbike champion, made it clear during last weekend’s Magny-Cours round that he wished to continue in the HRC fold despite a lack of results obtained so far aboard the underdeveloped CBR1000RR-R.

The 38-year-old Briton had been strongly linked to a return to BSB, although other possibilities may exist to remain on the WSBK grid aboard satellite machinery.

Among the other riders that have been linked to Honda in recent weeks are Tom Sykes – out of a ride after being replaced at BMW by Scott Redding – ex-factory Ducati man Chaz Davies, and Dominique Aegerter, who leads the World Supersport standings.

shares
comments
Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini WSBK team

Previous article

Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini WSBK team
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

6 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

4
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

5
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

2 h
Latest news
KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch
WSBK

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

1 h
Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini WSBK team
Video Inside
WSBK

Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini WSBK team

10 h
Rabat splits with Barni Ducati World Superbike team
WSBK

Rabat splits with Barni Ducati World Superbike team

Sep 8, 2021
Rea hoping for Imola 2002-style WSBK title showdown
WSBK

Rea hoping for Imola 2002-style WSBK title showdown

Sep 8, 2021
Haslam keen to stay at Honda WSBK team after Bautista's exit
WSBK

Haslam keen to stay at Honda WSBK team after Bautista's exit

Sep 8, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team 00:47
World Superbike
4 h

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion 00:40
World Superbike
Sep 5, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion

WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead 00:37
World Superbike
Sep 4, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead

WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding 00:43
World Superbike
Aug 25, 2021

WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding

WSBK: Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 season 00:45
World Superbike
Aug 24, 2021

WSBK: Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 season

More from
German Garcia Casanova
Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP promotion British GP
MotoGP

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP promotion

Crutchlow in for Vinales at Silverstone MotoGP, Dixon joins SRT Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Crutchlow in for Vinales at Silverstone MotoGP, Dixon joins SRT

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride Prime
MotoGP

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride

Iker Lecuona More from
Iker Lecuona
Tech 3 MotoGP boss angered by 2021 Dovizioso rumours
MotoGP

Tech 3 MotoGP boss angered by 2021 Dovizioso rumours

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale Portuguese GP
MotoGP

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules European GP
MotoGP

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules

Tech 3 More from
Tech 3
Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
Video Inside
MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

Tech 3 to remain KTM satellite MotoGP team through 2026
MotoGP

Tech 3 to remain KTM satellite MotoGP team through 2026

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Rally Deutschland: Round 10 preview
WRC WRC

Rally Deutschland: Round 10 preview

Marieanne Kenyon Passes
USAC USAC

Marieanne Kenyon Passes

Latest news

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch
World Superbike World Superbike

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini WSBK team
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini WSBK team

Rabat splits with Barni Ducati World Superbike team
World Superbike World Superbike

Rabat splits with Barni Ducati World Superbike team

Rea hoping for Imola 2002-style WSBK title showdown
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea hoping for Imola 2002-style WSBK title showdown

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.