Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Rea stays on top as Barcelona World Superbike test ends
World Superbike / Breaking news

Estoril given new date on latest WSBK calendar

By:
, News Editor

Estoril has been handed a new date in May on a revised version of the 2021 World Superbike calendar issued on Friday.

Estoril given new date on latest WSBK calendar

The Portuguese track, which hosted last year's season finale, has been assigned a new date of May 28-30, just a week after the opener at Aragon on May 21-23.

Estoril was supposed to open the schedule on May 7-9 following the postponement of the Assen round originally slated for April, but it was marked as 'TBC' on last month's calendar update.

No other changes have been made to the previously-announced schedule, which tentatively features 10 European races and a trio of end-of-season flyaway events.

However, Indonesia's Mandalika street circuit remains subject to homologation, while Phillip Island - traditionally the season opener - has not yet been assigned a date.

No more official pre-season tests are scheduled for between now and the Aragon opener, but Yamaha and Ducati were in action for a two-day private test at Aragon this week.

Scott Redding topped the times for Ducati on the second day ahead of teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi and GRT Yamaha man Garrett Gerloff. Chaz Davies (Go Eleven Ducati) was fastest on the first day but fourth on the second day.

Revised 2021 World Superbike calendar:

Date Venue
May 21-23 Spain Aragon
May 28-30 Portugal Estoril
June 11-13 Italy Misano
July 2-4 United Kingdom Donington Park
July 23-25 Netherlands Assen
August 20-22 Spain Navarra
September 3-5 France Magny-Cours
September 17-19 Spain Barcelona
September 24-26 Spain Jerez
October 1-3 Portugal Portimao
October 15-17 Argentina Villicum
November 12-14 Indonesia Mandalika
TBC Australia Phillip Island
shares
comments
Rea stays on top as Barcelona World Superbike test ends

Previous article

Rea stays on top as Barcelona World Superbike test ends
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in disrupted FP1

45min
2
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

3
MotoGP

Marquez “nervous” ahead of MotoGP return

18h
4
MotoGP

Honda "not in the best situation" with MotoGP bike – Marquez

13h
5
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Latest news
Estoril given new date on latest WSBK calendar
WSBK

Estoril given new date on latest WSBK calendar

1h
Rea stays on top as Barcelona World Superbike test ends
WSBK

Rea stays on top as Barcelona World Superbike test ends

Apr 1, 2021
Rea tops first day of Barcelona World Superbike test
WSBK

Rea tops first day of Barcelona World Superbike test

Mar 31, 2021
Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover
WSBK

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover

Mar 30, 2021
Yamaha's 2021 R1 World Superbike challenger revealed
WSBK

Yamaha's 2021 R1 World Superbike challenger revealed

Mar 30, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike
Jul 9, 2020

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike
May 13, 2020

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike
Apr 23, 2020

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Opinion: Why Honda will be green with substitution envy Okayama
Super GT / Opinion

Opinion: Why Honda will be green with substitution envy

Nissan: Okayama result "unfortunate", pace encouraging Okayama
Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan: Okayama result "unfortunate", pace encouraging

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

Trending Today

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in disrupted FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in disrupted FP1

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

Marquez “nervous” ahead of MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “nervous” ahead of MotoGP return

Honda "not in the best situation" with MotoGP bike – Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda "not in the best situation" with MotoGP bike – Marquez

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

How Red Bull plans to take AI in F1 to the next level
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Red Bull plans to take AI in F1 to the next level

McLaren to downsize its iconic F1 motorhome
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to downsize its iconic F1 motorhome

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

Latest news

Estoril given new date on latest WSBK calendar
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Estoril given new date on latest WSBK calendar

Rea stays on top as Barcelona World Superbike test ends
WSBK World Superbike / Testing report

Rea stays on top as Barcelona World Superbike test ends

Rea tops first day of Barcelona World Superbike test
WSBK World Superbike / Testing report

Rea tops first day of Barcelona World Superbike test

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.