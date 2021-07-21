Tickets Subscribe
All me

Rabat reflects on "very bad" start to WSBK career
World Superbike / Assen News

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round

By:

The RC Squadra Corse team that operates a one-bike BMW satellite operation for former MotoGP rider Eugene Laverty will not take part in this weekend’s World Superbike round at Assen due to “internal structuring”.

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round

RC Squadra Corse entered BMW’s fold this season as the German manufacturer expanded its presence beyond the two factory bikes in a bid to take on its more successful rivals.

The team enjoyed its best finish at Estoril so far, with Laverty scoring eighth and ninth in the two races on Sunday, even beating factory rider Michael van der Mark in the Superpole race.

However, the outfit will skip this weekend’s Dutch round at the legendary circuit before returning in August for the series’ first visit to Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic.

“We are so sorry, and it was a hard decision, but we decided not to attend the Assen round due to internal reasons,” said team manager Roberto Perego.

“We are at the beginning of our project, and we are working hard on a restructure internally. We are very disappointed about this absence since it would have been an Important opportunity with BMW Motorrad and Eugene. 

“We will use the break to be better organised, to be competitive, as we deserve, in WorldSBK.”

The announcement means there will be just three bikes from BMW’s stable at Assen this weekend, with the two factory M1000RRs ridden by van der Mark and 2013 champion Tom Sykes supplemented by Bonovo MGM’s satellite entry for Jonas Folger.

"We are looking forward to the Assen weekend and also to the enthusiastic Dutch fans, who are sure to generate a great atmosphere once again at the TT Circuit,” said BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers.

“We deeply regret that RC Squadra Corse is unable to participate at Assen and we hope to see them back on the track again soon.”

Satellite Honda team back at Assen

RC Squadra Corse’s absence won’t impact the size of the grid, however, as Honda team MIE Racing will make a long-awaited return at Assen after missing the previous three rounds.

Leandro Mercado will be aboard MIE’s sole Honda CBR1000RR-R, which returns for the first time since the opening round at Aragon. The team has embarked on a test programme since that event after managing a disappointing best finish of 18th at the Spanish track.

Rabat reflects on "very bad" start to WSBK career

Rabat reflects on "very bad" start to WSBK career
