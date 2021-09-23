Sykes was taken to hospital following his incident in the final race of the weekend at Barcelona with Kawasaki rider Luca Mahias, suffering a "serious concussion" in the process.

BMW stated on Monday that the British rider was due to leave hospital on Wednesday, but a brief statement released by the German marque on Thursday morning made no mention of this, only stating that Sykes "will now fully focus on his recovery in order to be ready for the following round at Portimao."

Standing in for Sykes at Jerez will be Laverty, who rode for the BMW works team alongside Sykes last year before being replaced by Michael van der Mark for the 2021 campaign.

Laverty was given a ride with satellite BMW squad RC Squadra Corse but the team has been absent since the fifth round of the season at Assen. The Irish rider achieved a best result of eighth at Estoril in May.