Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round
World Superbike / Jerez News

Laverty replaces Sykes for Jerez World Superbike round

By:
, News Editor

Tom Sykes will miss this weekend's Jerez World Superbike round following his crash last weekend at Barcelona, with Eugene Laverty taking his place at the works BMW team.

Laverty replaces Sykes for Jerez World Superbike round

Sykes was taken to hospital following his incident in the final race of the weekend at Barcelona with Kawasaki rider Luca Mahias, suffering a "serious concussion" in the process.

BMW stated on Monday that the British rider was due to leave hospital on Wednesday, but a brief statement released by the German marque on Thursday morning made no mention of this, only stating that Sykes "will now fully focus on his recovery in order to be ready for the following round at Portimao."

Standing in for Sykes at Jerez will be Laverty, who rode for the BMW works team alongside Sykes last year before being replaced by Michael van der Mark for the 2021 campaign.

Laverty was given a ride with satellite BMW squad RC Squadra Corse but the team has been absent since the fifth round of the season at Assen. The Irish rider achieved a best result of eighth at Estoril in May.

shares
comments
Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round

Previous article

Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs

2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2 h
3
Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Laverty replaces Sykes for Jerez World Superbike round
WSBK

Laverty replaces Sykes for Jerez World Superbike round

23m
Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round
Video Inside
WSBK

Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round

Sep 22, 2021
Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista
WSBK

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista

Sep 21, 2021
Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand
WSBK

Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand

Sep 21, 2021
Sykes to remain in hospital after "severe concussion"
Video Inside
WSBK

Sykes to remain in hospital after "severe concussion"

Sep 20, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez round 00:40
World Superbike
22 h

WSBK: Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez round

WSBK: Sykes to remain in hospital after 00:45
World Superbike
Sep 21, 2021

WSBK: Sykes to remain in hospital after "severe concussion"

WSBK: Defying Ducati tyre advice key to Rinaldi's Barcelona win 00:53
World Superbike
Sep 21, 2021

WSBK: Defying Ducati tyre advice key to Rinaldi's Barcelona win

WSBK: Rea 'disappointed' to lose points lead to Razgatlioglu 00:48
World Superbike
Sep 20, 2021

WSBK: Rea 'disappointed' to lose points lead to Razgatlioglu

WSBK: Davies in doubt for Jerez after breaking ribs in Barcelona crash 00:43
World Superbike
Sep 20, 2021

WSBK: Davies in doubt for Jerez after breaking ribs in Barcelona crash

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Tsuchiya considering ditching Porsche after just two seasons
Super GT

Tsuchiya considering ditching Porsche after just two seasons

Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Eugene Laverty More from
Eugene Laverty
Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round Assen
World Superbike

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race Misano
World Superbike

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Sykes slams "reckless" Gerloff for eliminating both BMWs Magny-Cours
World Superbike

Sykes slams "reckless" Gerloff for eliminating both BMWs

BMW Motorrad Motorsport More from
BMW Motorrad Motorsport
Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards
World Superbike

Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision Navarra
Video Inside
World Superbike

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK Navarra
Video Inside
World Superbike

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

Trending Today

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22
IMSA IMSA

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

Latest news

Laverty replaces Sykes for Jerez World Superbike round
World Superbike World Superbike

Laverty replaces Sykes for Jerez World Superbike round

Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista

Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand
World Superbike World Superbike

Lowes to attempt to ride at Jerez with fractured hand

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.