Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice
World Superbike News

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension

By:
, News Editor

Andrea Locatelli will remain a factory Yamaha World Superbike rider until the end of 2023 after being handed a two-year contract extension by the Japanese manufacturer.

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension

Rookie Locatelli has been the breakout star of the 2021 season so far, with a succession of top-five finishes stretching all the way back to July's Assen round putting him a lofty fourth in the standings.

His new contract means Yamaha's Crescent Racing-run works team will run an unchanged rider line-up through the end of 2023, with Toprak Razgatlioglu having already committed his future to the squad.

Yamaha's press release clarified that Locatelli's results had already triggered an option on his contract for 2022, as confirmed by team boss Paul Denning in the wake of the most recent round at Magny-Cours, but the relationship has now been guaranteed for a further two seasons.

"We are delighted to confirm that Andrea will remain with the Yamaha family until at least the end of the 2023 WorldSBK season," said Yamaha road racing manager Andrea Dosoli. "He has been an integral part of Yamaha’s step-up program, and has demonstrated what our vision has been over the last few years.

"We expected that ‘Loka’ would be fast this year, but very few anticipated that he would already be challenging for podiums at such an early stage in his WorldSBK career. We want to secure him for the future and help guide him towards even greater success, and this new contract will give us the best opportunity to help him achieve that."

Andrea Locatelli, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Andrea Locatelli, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Locatelli made the move to WSBK after a dominant run in last year's World Supersport series, following three seasons in Moto2.

The 24-year-old Italian took his first podium finish at Assen and took further top-three finishes at Most and Magny-Cours, cementing his status as 'best of the rest' behind title protagonists Razgatlioglu, Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea and Ducati man Scott Redding.

"I’m really happy to be extending my contract with Yamaha for two more years," commented Locatelli. "For me, it’s a great opportunity. We have a really good group, a good team and a good bike, so I think in the future we can do very well.

"I’m so excited to be here and to continue to be a part of the Yamaha family. I’d like to say a special thanks to Andrea Dosoli, Eric de Seynes [Yamaha Motor Europe President & CEO], and everyone at Yamaha for giving me this opportunity.

"Now, we have two more years to try to improve together and achieve the best possible results.”

Yamaha's announcement leaves only Honda to announce its 2022 riders among WSBK's manufacturer teams, but HRC is set to run an all-new lineup comprising Spanish rookies Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge next year.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice

Previous article

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
NHRA

Whit Bazemore story (F/C)

3
Formula 1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

23 h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Surreal" to have Monza F1 trophy next to Senna's at MTC

33 min
5
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Latest news
Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension
WSBK

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension

1 h
Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice
WSBK

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice

18 h
Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year
WSBK

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year

18 h
Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona
WSBK

Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona

Sep 17, 2021
Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up
Video Inside
WSBK

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up

Sep 16, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda line-up 00:38
World Superbike
Sep 16, 2021

WSBK: Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda line-up

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch 00:46
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team 00:47
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion 00:40
World Superbike
Sep 5, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion

WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead 00:37
World Superbike
Sep 4, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
New Toyota 86 GT300 car set for 2022 SUPER GT debut
Super GT

New Toyota 86 GT300 car set for 2022 SUPER GT debut

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year
World Superbike

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona Barcelona
World Superbike

Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty Magny-Cours
Video Inside
World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win Magny-Cours
Video Inside
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Whit Bazemore story (F/C)
NHRA NHRA

Whit Bazemore story (F/C)

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

Ricciardo: "Surreal" to have Monza F1 trophy next to Senna's at MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Surreal" to have Monza F1 trophy next to Senna's at MTC

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Gallery: All Mercedes F1 cars since 1954
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: All Mercedes F1 cars since 1954

Lauda tells Vettel about F1's 'wild dogs'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lauda tells Vettel about F1's 'wild dogs'

Teammate says Schumacher cheated in 1994
Formula 1 Formula 1

Teammate says Schumacher cheated in 1994

Latest news

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension
World Superbike World Superbike

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year

Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona
World Superbike World Superbike

Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.