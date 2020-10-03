Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Qualifying 2 in
03 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Magny-Cours / Breaking news

Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying

shares
comments
Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying
By:

Former MotoGP rider Eugene Laverty led a shock 1-2 result for BMW in a wet qualifying session for the French round of the World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours.

Kawasaki riders led much of the 25-minute Superpole session on Saturday, although it was newcomer Alex Lowes rather than points leader Jonathan Rea who held the top spot with a time of 1m50.288s.

Rea, who failed to set a time in FP3 this morning after crashing on his out lap at Turn 7, then broke the 1m50s barrier on his next flyer, which Lowes failed to match.

Those two times remained unbeaten until the final five minutes of qualifying, when Friday pacesetter Garrett Gerloff fired in a lap of 1m49.357s to snatch the top spot from Rea.

BMW riders then rose to the fore, with Laverty first to go on top with a 1m49.122s, before teammate Tom Sykes lowered the benchmark further with a 1m49.060s.

However, there was more to come from the BMW duo in the dying minutes of Superpole, with Laverty setting the fastest time of the weekend - a 1m48.644s - on his last flyer.

Sykes also improved to 1m48.786s to make it a 1-2 for BMW, which is yet to win a race in the 2020 season.

Rea was forced to abandon his first timed lap on his final run and although he improved on his last lap, he still fell short of Laverty’s effort by 0.182s.

Lowes was the only other rider to break into the 1m48s bracket, missing out on a front row slot by just 0.049s as he qualified fourth.

Gerloff finished as the top independent rider in fifth on the GRT Yamaha, outqualifying the factory R1 of Michael van der Mark by a massive four tenths of a second.

Go Eleven Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished behind van der Mark in seventh, but ahead of fellow independent rider Loris Baz on the Ten Kate Yamaha.

The factory Ducatis of Chaz Davies and Scott Redding completed the top 10, with Davies outqualifying his teammate by just 0.025s.

Honda didn’t have the pace to fight for a top 10 in wet conditions that have prevailed in all four track sessions so far, with Leon Haslam qualifying 1.6s off the pace in 11th and Alvaro Bautista finishing down in 17th, 2.9s down on Laverty’s chart-topping time.

Toprak Razgatlioglu also endured a difficult session aboard the factory Yamaha, finishing seven places behind his teammate van der Mark in 13th.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'48.644
2 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'48.786 0.142
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'48.828 0.184
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'48.877 0.233
5 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'49.019 0.375
6 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 1'49.354 0.710
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'49.478 0.834
8 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 1'49.647 1.003
9 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'49.659 1.015
10 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'49.684 1.040
11 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'50.319 1.675
12 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo
Yamaha 1'50.470 1.826
13 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'50.531 1.887
14 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Kawasaki 1'50.549 1.905
15 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Ducati 1'50.570 1.926
16 53 Valentin Debise
Kawasaki 1'51.401 2.757
17 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'51.614 2.970
18 34 Xavier Pinsach
Kawasaki 1'51.915 3.271
19 20 France Sylvain Barrier
Ducati 1'52.055 3.411
20 97 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati 1'53.377 4.733
21 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi
Honda 1'55.230 6.586
View full results
Magny-Cours WSBK: Gerloff outpaces Rea in wet Friday practice

Previous article

Magny-Cours WSBK: Gerloff outpaces Rea in wet Friday practice
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Magny-Cours
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Rossi again left angered by officialdom at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi again left angered by officialdom at Indy

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

McLaren retains Johnnie Walker as sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren retains Johnnie Walker as sponsor

How Pirelli kept the wheels turning into the Indianapolis 8 Hour
Endurance Endurance / Special feature

How Pirelli kept the wheels turning into the Indianapolis 8 Hour

Latest news

Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying

Magny-Cours WSBK: Gerloff outpaces Rea in wet Friday practice
WSBK World Superbike / Practice report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Gerloff outpaces Rea in wet Friday practice

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021

Davies: "I deserve better" than satellite Ducati ride
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies: "I deserve better" than satellite Ducati ride

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Proposed 2021 Cup schedule features road racing, new venues

2
Formula 1

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts

2h

Latest news

Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Laverty leads BMW 1-2 in qualifying

Magny-Cours WSBK: Gerloff outpaces Rea in wet Friday practice
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Gerloff outpaces Rea in wet Friday practice

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021
WSBK

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021

Davies: "I deserve better" than satellite Ducati ride
WSBK

Davies: "I deserve better" than satellite Ducati ride

Barcelona WSBK: Ducati's Davies claims first victory of 2020
WSBK

Barcelona WSBK: Ducati's Davies claims first victory of 2020

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.