Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Misano WSBK: Bautista leads the way for Ducati in Friday practice Next / Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires
World Superbike / Misano Qualifying report

Misano WSBK: Bautista scores Ducati's first 2022 pole

Alvaro Bautista scored his first pole position in the World Superbike Championship since returning to Ducati this year, beating both Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea in Saturday’s qualifying session at Misano.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Misano WSBK: Bautista scores Ducati's first 2022 pole
Listen to this article

Having set the pace in practice, Bautista also led the timesheets early on in the 15-minute session, setting the early benchmark of 1m33.802s.

Reigning champion Razgatlioglu then set the quickest time of the weekend so far on his factory Yamaha, a 1m33.608s, before it was Rea’s turn to take the top spot with a 1m33.523s.

The Kawasaki rider’s time stood unbeaten until the final three minutes of the session, when Bautista set a new lap record with a 1m33.328s to claim his fifth career pole in the WSBK.

Razgatlioglu managed to find a tenth over his previous lap and then improved further to a 1m33.465s on his last effort, but that still left him a tenth shy of the championship leader, putting him second on the grid for Saturday’s opening contest.

Like Razgatlioglu, Rea also gained a significant chunk of time on his final run but ultimately had to settle for third on the grid, trailing Bautista by just under two tenths of a second.

Rea’s Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes qualified a strong fourth as he continued his recovery from a difficult 2021 season, while home favourite Michael Ruben Rinaldi ended up fifth on the  second of the factory Ducatis.

Next up was Andrea Locatelli on the factory Yamaha, albeit over six tenths off the pole time, while Xavi Vierge outqualified his Honda teammate Iker Lecuona to take seventh on the grid.

Scott Redding held a strong fourth on the factory BMW with five minutes left in the session, but slipped to ninth in the final order, just ahead of top independent rider Axel Bassani on the Motocorsa Ducati.

GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff ended up 11th, while the fourth row of the grid was completed by Bonovo MGM BMW rider Loris Baz.

Tito Rabat qualified 19th on his return to WSBK with the Puccetti Kawasaki team, where he is replacing the injured Lucas Mahias.

Misano WSBK - Qualifying results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap km/h
1 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 1'33.328 163.012
2 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'33.465 0.137 162.773
3 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'33.518 0.190 162.680
4 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'33.669 0.341 162.418
5 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'33.674 0.346 162.410
6 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'33.949 0.621 161.934
7 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 1'33.991 0.663 161.862
8 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 1'33.999 0.671 161.848
9 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 1'34.039 0.711 161.779
10 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'34.117 0.789 161.645
11 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'34.514 1.186 160.966
12 France Loris Baz
BMW 1'34.520 1.192 160.956
13 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 1'34.530 1.202 160.939
14 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha 1'34.654 1.326 160.728
15 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'34.723 1.395 160.611
16 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 1'34.939 1.611 160.246
17 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 1'34.994 1.666 160.153
18 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 1'35.315 1.987 159.613
19 Spain Tito Rabat
Kawasaki 1'35.420 2.092 159.438
20 Italy Gabriele Ruiu
BMW 1'35.462 2.134 159.368
21 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 1'35.614 2.286 159.114
22 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 1'35.746 2.418 158.895
23 Illia Mykhalchyk
BMW 1'35.813 2.485 158.784
24 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 1'36.209 2.881 158.130
25 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco
Kawasaki 1'36.494 3.166 157.663
View full results
shares
comments
Misano WSBK: Bautista leads the way for Ducati in Friday practice
Previous article

Misano WSBK: Bautista leads the way for Ducati in Friday practice
Next article

Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires

Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires Misano
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires

GTE Pro drivers prepare to bid farewell to "special" class 24 Hours of Le Mans
WEC

GTE Pro drivers prepare to bid farewell to "special" class

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires

Misano WSBK: Bautista scores Ducati's first 2022 pole
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Bautista scores Ducati's first 2022 pole

Misano WSBK: Bautista leads the way for Ducati in Friday practice
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Bautista leads the way for Ducati in Friday practice

Rea says Lowes crew way of working "hard to understand"
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea says Lowes crew way of working "hard to understand"

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.