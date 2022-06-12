Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike / Misano Race report

Misano WSBK: Bautista outduels Razgatlioglu to win again

Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista overcame a stern challenge from Yamaha rival Toprak Razgatlioglu to claim his second victory of the Misano World Superbike weekend and extend his lead in the riders’ standings.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Bautista started second behind polesitter Razgatlioglu and passed the reigning champion at Turn 11 on the opening lap, only for the Yamaha rider to snatch back the lead a few corners later with a block pass.

This became a trend in the early part of the race with Bautista making multiple successful moves at Turn 3, only for a feisty Razgatlioglu to tuck underneath him at the following right-hander.

It took him until lap 7 of 21 to make the decisive move for victory, with the Spanish rider this time covering off the inside line into Turn 4 to prevent the 25-year-old from making a late lunge.

Razgatlioglu desperately tried to cling on to Bautista’s Ducati for the next part of the race, even receiving an official warning from the stewards for exceeding track limits.

Ultimately, Razgatlioglu had no answer to Bautista’s pace as he cruised to a dominant 7.1s win, bolstering his chances of scoring a maiden title in WSBK.

Third place in the race went to Bautista’s teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who charged from the lower reaches of the top 10 after a difficult Superpole race to round off his home round with a podium - his second of the year.

Rinaldi’s impressive performance pushed Kawasaki star Jonathan Rea down to fourth, the six-time WSBK champion not finishing on the podium for the first time this season, not counting the second Assen race where he was involved in a clash with Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha and retired.

Iker Lecuona finished a strong fifth in the sole remaining Honda after teammate Xavi Vierge suffered a huge crash at Turn 11 on lap 12.

Sixth place went to Andrea Locatelli on the factory Yamaha, while Motocorsa Ducati’s Axel Bassani was once again the top independent rider on a day GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff retired with a crash at Turn 1.

Behind, Alex Lowes finished a disappointing eighth after picking up a long lap penalty for repeatedly exceeding track limits, as factory BMW rider Scott Redding led home satellite rider Loris Baz (Bonovo MGM) in ninth.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 33'12.030
2 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 33'19.224 7.194
3 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 33'23.149 11.119
4 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 33'26.931 14.901
5 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 33'30.804 18.774
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 33'32.247 20.217
7 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 33'33.179 21.149
8 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 33'35.563 23.533
9 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 33'41.668 29.638
10 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 33'50.861 38.831
11 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 33'52.911 40.881
12 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha 33'53.618 41.588
13 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 33'55.383 43.353
14 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 33'55.863 43.833
15 37 Illia Mykhalchyk
BMW 33'55.919 43.889
16 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 33'56.727 44.697
17 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Kawasaki 34'01.405 49.375
18 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 34'14.478 1'02.448
19 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 34'34.838 1'22.808
97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 10 laps
35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 14 laps
25 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco
Kawasaki 14 laps
16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu
BMW 18 laps
31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 19 laps
View full results
