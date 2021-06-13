Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike / Misano Race report

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi charged to a second successive World Superbike win at Misano, passing both Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu to take top honours in the Superpole race.

Rea started the 10-lap encounter from pole position but could do little to prevent the Yamaha of Razgatlioglu to take the lead into Turn 1, as Rinaldi held third position from teammate Scott Redding.

The Italian dispatched Rea’s Kawasaki with ease on lap 2 and then set about chasing Razgatlioglu for the lead, breaking the circuit lap record to close the gap to the Turkish rider.

On lap 6, Rinaldi dived down the inside of Razgatlioglu under braking into Turn 4 in what turned out to be the decisive move of the race.

From there on there was no stopping the 25-year-old, who cruised to his third career win in WSBK following triumphs in Estoril last year and the opening Misano race on Saturday.

Rea played no role in the victory fight, finishing nearly two seconds behind Rinaldi in third, with Redding also having an uneventful race en route to fourth.

Alex Lowes finished fifth again on the second factory Kawasaki, meaning the top five order was an exact replica of the first race of the weekend.

Alex Bassani was the lead independent rider in sixth on the Motocorsa Ducati, beating the works BMW of 2013 champion Tom Sykes, as GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff completed an incredible charge from the back of the pack to claim eighth.

The top 10 was completed by Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli and the lead works Honda of Alvaro Bautista.

GoEleven Ducati rider Chaz Davies crashed at Turn 2 on the opening lap of the race, his second consecutive DNF of the weekend, joining Michael van der Mark (BMW) and Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) in the list of retirees.

Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 10
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 10 0.485
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 10 1.865
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 10 2.419
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 10 5.671
6 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 10 7.448
7 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 10 10.560
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 10 13.102
9 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 10 13.110
10 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 10 16.348
11 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 10 18.585
12 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 10 20.167
13 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 10 20.796
14 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 10 21.207
15 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 10 27.728
16 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 10 30.205
17 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Kawasaki 10 35.374
18 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 10 35.643
19 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 10 37.066
44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 8
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 5
7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 0
View full results
