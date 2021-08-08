Following his win over Scott Redding during Saturday's opening race, Razgatlioglu seized the lead at the first corner and led every one of the 10 laps en route to victory by just under half a second.

Poleman Rea shadowed Razgatlioglu closely for most of the distance, but was never able to make a pass, and on lap eight the Kawasaki rider ran straight on at Turn 1, the site of his first crash in Saturday's race.

The defending champion rejoined still in second place but now with the Ducati of Redding right on his tail, and at the start of the final lap Redding was able to pass Rea at Turn 1 for second.

Razgatlioglu's lead was out to nearly two seconds after Rea's error, but the Yamaha man was able to cruise for the final couple of laps en route to his fifth victory in nine races.

With Rea only third - albeit scoring his 200th WSBK podium - it means Razgatlioglu is now only seven points off the championship lead.

Some five seconds down on the lead trio, Andrea Locatelli was fourth on the second works Yamaha, followed by the BMW of Tom Sykes and the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff.

Impressive Motocorsa Ducati privateer Axel Bassani had been running as high as sixth but slipped to eighth in the closing stages behind both Gerloff and the Kawasaki of Alex Lowes.

Alvaro Bautista (Honda) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ducati) completed the top 10, with wildcard Marvin Fritz (YART Yamaha) a solid 12th aboard his FIM Endurance World Championship-spec bike.

Race results: