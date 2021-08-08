Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass
World Superbike / Autodrom Most Race report

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

By:
, News Editor

Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu cruised to his second win of the Most World Superbike event in Sunday morning's Superpole race after Jonathan Rea made another error while battling the Turkish rider.

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

Following his win over Scott Redding during Saturday's opening race, Razgatlioglu seized the lead at the first corner and led every one of the 10 laps en route to victory by just under half a second.

Poleman Rea shadowed Razgatlioglu closely for most of the distance, but was never able to make a pass, and on lap eight the Kawasaki rider ran straight on at Turn 1, the site of his first crash in Saturday's race.

The defending champion rejoined still in second place but now with the Ducati of Redding right on his tail, and at the start of the final lap Redding was able to pass Rea at Turn 1 for second.

Razgatlioglu's lead was out to nearly two seconds after Rea's error, but the Yamaha man was able to cruise for the final couple of laps en route to his fifth victory in nine races.

With Rea only third - albeit scoring his 200th WSBK podium - it means Razgatlioglu is now only seven points off the championship lead.

Some five seconds down on the lead trio, Andrea Locatelli was fourth on the second works Yamaha, followed by the BMW of Tom Sykes and the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff.

Impressive Motocorsa Ducati privateer Axel Bassani had been running as high as sixth but slipped to eighth in the closing stages behind both Gerloff and the Kawasaki of Alex Lowes.

Alvaro Bautista (Honda) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ducati) completed the top 10, with wildcard Marvin Fritz (YART Yamaha) a solid 12th aboard his FIM Endurance World Championship-spec bike.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 10
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 10 0.496
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 10 1.384
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 10 5.765
5 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 10 8.694
6 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 10 9.306
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 10 10.152
8 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 10 11.216
9 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 10 11.514
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 10 12.344
11 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 10 12.518
12 17 Germany Marvin Fritz
Yamaha 10 14.342
13 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 10 15.591
14 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 10 22.917
15 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 10 24.924
16 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 10 30.155
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 10 30.249
18 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 10 30.804
19 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 10 37.768
20 14 United States Jayson Uribe
Kawasaki 10 52.907
52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco
Honda 0
53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 0
98 Czech Republic Karel Hanika
Yamaha 0
View full results
shares
comments
Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass

Previous article

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Crutchlow hopes MotoGP riders pressure organisers if race is too wet

12 h
2
MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return in Styria

17 h
3
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

4
MotoGP

Petrucci convinced weight disparity is hurting him

5
General

Xtrac offers five new gearboxes

Latest news
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
WSBK

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

1 h
Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass
WSBK

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass

19 h
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes
Video Inside
WSBK

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

21 h
Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record
WSBK

Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record

Aug 7, 2021
WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice
WSBK

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice

Aug 6, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes 00:38
World Superbike
17 h

WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice 00:44
World Superbike
Aug 7, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most 00:36
World Superbike
Aug 6, 2021

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat 00:45
World Superbike
Jul 30, 2021

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat

WSBK: Lowes signs new multi-year Kawasaki deal 00:49
World Superbike
Jul 27, 2021

WSBK: Lowes signs new multi-year Kawasaki deal

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes Autodrom Most
Video Inside
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Trending Today

Crutchlow hopes MotoGP riders pressure organisers if race is too wet
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow hopes MotoGP riders pressure organisers if race is too wet

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return in Styria
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return in Styria

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

Petrucci convinced weight disparity is hurting him
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci convinced weight disparity is hurting him

Xtrac offers five new gearboxes
General General

Xtrac offers five new gearboxes

The magic moments that made Murray Walker an F1 legend
Formula 1 Formula 1

The magic moments that made Murray Walker an F1 legend

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Red Bull explains Albon's F1 re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's F1 re-enactment test in failed FIA review

Latest news

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.